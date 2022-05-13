Jon Peters COO of Kiowa Casino & Hotel, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with QCI and bring this world-class technology to southwest Oklahoma"

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with QCI and bring this world-class technology to southwest Oklahoma," said Jon Peters, Chief Operating Officer at Kiowa Casino & Hotel

SAN DIEGO, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kiowa Casino & Hotel and Quick Custom Intelligence ("QCI") jointly announced that the casino in Devol, OK has begun installing the QCI Platform – Nimble Edition. The Unified Gaming Platform aligns marketing, player development, and casino operations around one view of the casino's data.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with QCI and bring this world-class technology to southwest Oklahoma," said Jon Peters, Chief Operating Officer at Kiowa Casino & Hotel, who added, "with this investment, we continue taking our entertainment experience to the next level for our players."

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, stated that "Kiowa Casino & Hotel's decision to select our Unified Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers' needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives and casino operations teams to function in a modern, data-enriched environment. With 60 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide utilizing QCI's Unified Gaming Platform, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the growing needs of Kiowa Casino & Hotel."

ABOUT Kiowa Casino & Hotel

Kiowa Casino features 63,000 square feet of gaming entertainment, hotel and dining space with over 700 slot machines and nearly one dozen table games. The hotel includes 63 guest rooms, meeting rooms, a fully-equipped business center and retail space. Dining options on the property include Morning Star Steakhouse and The Winners Circle Cafe. For more information about Kiowa Casino & Hotel, please call 1-866-370-4077 or visit kiowacasino.com.

ABOUT QCI

The QCI Platform aligns player development, marketing and gaming with powerful real-time operational tools developed for the gaming and hospitality industries. QCI has installed their ground-breaking, highly configured software in over 55 casino resorts in North America and over 3,000 sites worldwide. QCI products provide tooling for gaming operators managing over $10 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, these products are built on the QCI Platform, a best-in-class on-premises, hybrid or cloud-based technology that enables fully coordinated activities across gaming or hospitality operations. This data-driven software allows for quick, informed decisions in the ever-changing world of the casino industry and assists casinos in their efforts to optimize resources and profits, manage marketing campaigns and increase customer loyalty. QCI was founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno. Based in San Diego, QCI also has offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas & Phoenix. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715 www.QuickCustomIntelligence.com.

