IWCO Direct and Nahan Announce Settlement of Litigation

CHANHASSEN, Minn. and ST. CLOUD, Minn., May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IWCO Direct Holdings, Inc. ("IWCO Direct") and Nahan Printing, Inc. ("Nahan Printing") jointly announced today the confidential settlement of the litigation brought by IWCO Direct against Nahan Printing, Sean Wambold, Michael Logar, and Michael Ertel in the State Court of Minnesota.

About IWCO Direct

As a leading provider of data-driven direct marketing solutions, IWCO Direct's Power your Marketing™ approach drives response across all marketing channels to create new and more loyal customers. The Company's full range of services includes strategy, creative, and execution for omnichannel marketing campaigns, along with one of the industry's most sophisticated postal logistics strategies for direct mail. Through Mail-Gard®, IWCO Direct offers business continuity and disaster recovery services to protect against unexpected business interruptions, along with providing print and mail outsourcing services. The Company is ISO/IEC 27001 Information Security Management System (ISMS) certified through BSI, reflecting its commitment to data security. Stay current on direct marketing trends, industry news, postal regulations, and more by subscribing to IWCO Direct's SpeakingDIRECT blog at https://www.iwco.com/blog/ and following the Company on LinkedIn.

About Nahan

Nahan is an award-winning, privately owned, direct marketing and print solutions company. Nahan leverages the power of omnichannel marketing strategy, creative, data, and analytics coupled with exceptional production and postal strategies to closely connect brands with customers. For more information about Nahan, please visit http://www.Nahan.com.

View original content:

SOURCE IWCO Direct