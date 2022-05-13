Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. (FHS) Investors of Class Action and Encourages Shareholders to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against First High-School Education Group Co., Ltd. ("First High-School Education" or the "Company") (NYSE: FHS) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired First High-School Education American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") pursuant or traceable to First High-School Education's March 2021 initial public offering (the "IPO"). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fhs.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement was negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact, omitted material facts necessary to make the statements contained therein not misleading, and failed to make adequate disclosures required under the rules and regulations governing the preparation of such documents. Specifically, they failed to disclose the following adverse facts that existed at the time of the IPO: (a) that the new rules, regulations and policies to be implemented by the Chinese government following the Two Sessions parliamentary meetings were far more severe than represented to investors and posed a material adverse threat to the Company and its business; (b) that contemplated Chinese regulations and rules regarding private education were leading to a slowdown of government approval to open new educational facilities which would have a negative effect on FHS's enrollment and growth; and (c) that, as a result, the Registration Statement's representations regarding FHS's historical financial and operational metrics and purported market opportunities did not accurately reflect the actual business, operations, and financial results and trajectory of the Company at the time of the IPO, and were materially false and misleading and lacked a factual basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/fhs or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in First High-School Education you have until July 11, 2022, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

