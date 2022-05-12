NORTH AMERICAN CRANE BUREAU DEBUTS VIRTUAL REALITY SIMULATORS AT STEEL INDUSTRY'S TOP CONFERENCE

AISTECH2022 DEEMED STEEL INDUSTRY'S LEADING EVENT WORLDWIDE

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - North American Crane Bureau (NACB, Inc) or (NACB), announced today that the Company will be participating in the AISTech2022 two day conference May 16th through May 18th at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh. The Association for Iron and Steel technology (AIST) hosting of the annual conference provides a unique opportunity for NACB to showcase their exciting new virtual reality crane simulator and overhead crane simulator systems designed to meet the current training needs of the steel industry.

The NACB exhibit can be found in booth #2119 providing hands-on demonstrations of the new technology.

As the national infrastructural development demands continue to increase, NACB and its parent company, Upstryve Inc , recommence to lead the way as innovators in their respective fields. Participating in this event will fortify NACB's status as a trailblazing company in the skilled trades.

"We couldn't be more grateful to be a subsidiary of a company which places emphasis on the importance of innovation and educational advancement within the skilled trades," stated Dana Jackson, Vice President of Sales & Marketing at NACB. "Exhibiting our VR Simulators at this event is an extension of our collective mindset— that crane operations, the skilled trades, and educational opportunities need to be as streamlined and technologically advanced as any other industry in 2022 and beyond."

AIST's conference offers an array of benefits for attendees ranging from 300 plus technical presentations given by leaders in the steel industry to ample opportunities for introduction of prospective partnerships. The conference will have over 500 exhibitors. By providing upwards of 100 technical sessions covering every aspect of the steelmaking process, attendees and participants are able to remain relevant within the industry.

"We are truly ecstatic about this event," commented Noah Davis, President of Upstryve Inc. "These simulators have been an ongoing passion project for NACB and having the privilege to see this tech come to fruition in such a populous setting really is a proud moment for us as a parent company."

Join NACB at AISTech2022 .

About North American Crane Bureau

NACB, a subsidiary of Upstryve, Inc (OTCPK:PBYA) conducts over 400 safety programs each year all over the world. With training facilities located in Central Florida, Cincinnati, OH and Southeast Texas, customers can receive hands-on crane operator training at these locations. NACB has also published award winning courses in safety, rigging and crane operations. NACB holds a federal accreditation under 29CFR part 1919, Cal/OSHA accreditation under Title 8, and is recognized by several state entities as being qualified to conduct lift equipment inspection / certification and / or operator training / certification. In 1996 NACB partnered with NCCER to facilitate the development of its first mobile crane operator training series. Today NACB offers NCCER, ANSI Accredited Certifications for its crane, rigging and signal person certifications as well as a host of NACB Certifications, Authorizations and Qualifications. For more information, visit http://www.CraneSafe.com.

About Upstryve Inc

Upstryve (OTCPK:PBYA) is an international education, training, and career advancement company with a focus on vocational and skilled trades headquartered in southern Florida. Upstryve operates through its four brands including Upstryve, One Exam Prep, North American Crane Bureau Group and Disco Learning Media.

Upstryve is the only tutoring platform dedicated to providing aspiring trade professionals an affordable all-encompassing learning experience. Upstryve provides 1 on 1 contractor license exam preparation for professionals to confidently pass their state or national exams and obtain their contractor license. One Exam Prep provides licensing assistance and online test preparation for contractors throughout the United States. North American Crane Bureau Group (NACB) conducts over 400 safety programs each year all over the world for safety, rigging and crane training. NACB holds a federal accreditation under 29CFR part 1919, Cal/OSHA accreditation under Title 8, and is recognized by several states entities as being qualified to conduct lift equipment inspection / certification and / or operator training. Disco Learning Media specializes in eCourse development, program management, and consulting for learning experiences. For more information, visit www.upstryve.com/investors .

