Next Pathway Announces New Capabilities to Crawler360, Eliminating Guesswork from Cloud Migration Planning

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Next Pathway Inc., the Automated Cloud Migration company, announced it has extended the capabilities of its cloud migration planning tool, Crawler360. In this latest release, Next Pathway has improved and expanded the visualization capabilities of this tool, giving clients better insights into the dependencies across data pipelines in legacy data warehouses and data lakes. The new version also enables users to dynamically create multiple cloud migration wave plans, immediately trigger code translation and automatically generate test scrips based on their wave plan.

Every customer that wants to move legacy data warehouses and data lakes to the cloud struggles with the extensive network of extract, transform and load (ETL) pipelines essential for downstream reporting applications. In many cases, these ETL pipelines are decades old and built from a multitude of tools, such as Informatica Power Center, IBM DataStage, Microsoft SSIS and Talend Data Fabric.

Crawler360 is the only tool that provides an organic and thorough understanding of the critical interdependencies within each legacy data warehouse and data lake. It automatically scans each object and depicts every ETL pipeline across the multiple data warehouses, allowing users to sort the pipelines by complexity and view control flows, data flows, steps, sources and sinks. Crawler360 gives users a deep dive into all the objects, data lineage and dependencies within the entire code base. Armed with this information, customers can efficiently select and determine the order of data warehouses to migrate and which data warehouses to decommission safely.

Understanding these interdependencies before beginning a cloud migration is essential.

"Our customers are under increasing pressure to move to the cloud to stay competitive and enable digital transformation," said Chetan Mathur, CEO of Next Pathway. "This transition takes careful planning and execution. At Next Pathway, our focus is on building the best tools to accelerate the end-to-end migration to the cloud, which begins with planning. We are so pleased with this latest version of Crawler360, as it includes substantial enhancements that give clients a holistic view of their legacy systems, making it easy to plan and de-risk a cloud migration."

The wave planner is one of Crawler360's most innovative new features, providing users with the capability to:

Build scenario-based wave plans: Create cloud migration wave plans by tables, data warehouse or jobs dependent on specific applications.

Profile each ETL by tool type. Specify each job, control flow, data flow steps, sources and sinks for each ETL tool.

Trigger SHIFT for code translation. Once satisfied with the wave plan, trigger SHIFT to automatically translate code and ETLs to the cloud target.

Trigger TESTER for test script generation. The user's customized wave plan will also automatically trigger the creation of test scripts to verify their cloud migration.

Download for off-line use. Download the output from Crawler360 for further analysis or pull the metadata into other data tools.

Solving the challenge of cloud migration planning

Crawler360 solves many of the stubborn challenges organizations face when planning a cloud migration by allowing users to see the interdependencies between workloads and determine the best path forward. According to Next Pathway's recent survey, 44% of respondents said that workload and data migration planning was the most challenging aspect of a cloud warehouse migration.

The trepidation that an ineffective plan will hinder the migration runs deep. Top concerns cited by survey respondents included not knowing which workloads to move to the cloud and which to retire (48%) and not having the internal skill set to plan and execute the migration (43%). In addition, more than two out of five respondents (44%) wished they had spent more time planning the migration of workloads.

"Next Pathway automates the end-to-end challenges our customers face when migrating to the cloud," said Mathur. "The latest release of Crawler360 signifies our commitment to furthering the innovation behind our tools and to continuously improve and simplify the migration process and get customers to cut over to the cloud faster."

