MediaVillage's Roundtable Discussion in Honor of Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month Features Four Actors Speaking about Representation in Hollywood

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, Multicultural TV Talk posts today, the first of two roundtable discussions about how AAPI actors are characterized in Hollywood. It is hosted by MediaVillage columnist Juan Ayala, who will be celebrating the 50th episode of his popular video interview series next week.

MediaVillage columnist Juan Ayala interviews four actors about Hollywood representation for Multicultural TV Talk.

Each of the two special episodes of MultiCultural TV Talk features four actors from across film and television, the first including Desmond Chiam, Marvel's Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Prime Video's With Love; Max Huang, Warner Bros. Mortal Kombat; Sierra Katow, HBO Max's The Sex Lives of College Girls; and Mike Cabellon, NBC's Mr. Mayor.

"The actors share their thoughts on the current state of AAPI representation in entertainment, what they hope to see more of throughout Hollywood in the near future, and also discuss the impact that some of their own roles have had on their community," explains Ayala.

The second AAPI Month roundtable, scheduled for the week of May 23, will feature Kian Talan, NCIS: Hawaii on CBS; Román Zaragoza, Ghosts on CBS; Soji Arai, Pachinko on Apple TV+; and Saylor Bell Curda, High School Musical: The Musical: The Series on Disney+.

Multicultural TV covers a wide range of programming, reflecting the diverse cultures across the US and the LGBTQ+ community, spanning from Spanish-Language programming on Univision and Telemundo to millennial & Gen Z driven series on Hulu, The CW and Freeform.

Juan Ayala is a Brooklyn-based writer, podcast producer and host for MediaVillage.com, as well as a member of the Critics Choice Association. Since 2017, under his column Multicultural TV, he has covered programming aimed toward diverse, multicultural audiences, as well as the LGBTQ+ and Latin communities. Since 2021, he has produced and hosted Multicultural TV Talk for MediaVillage, where he interviews young stars of television and media, focusing conversations on diversity, representation, and inclusivity in entertainment.

For content created to explore diversity issues within the media and entertainment industry, visit www.AdvancingDiversity.org. For a direct link to the Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month Special Roundtable Edition of Multicultural TV Talk, go to https://www.mediavillage.com/article/aapi-actors-roundtable-representation-in-hollywood-multicultural-tv-talk-podcast/.

About Multicultural TV:

Multicultural TV is one of a suite of AdvancingDiversity.org programming offered on MediaVillage.com that also includes Advancing Diversity: Black Leaders Matter, #AskGenZ, LGBT+ Advancing, The Age of Aging, The Pool, and WomenAdvancing.org. Hosted by Juan Ayala, Multicultural TV covers a wide range of programming, reflecting the diverse cultures across the US and the LGBTQ+ community, spanning from Spanish-Language programming on Univision and Telemundo to millennial and Gen Z driven series on Hulu, The CW, and more. For more stories by Ayala visit Multicultural TV.

