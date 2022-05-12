Genesys Announces Xperience 2022, The CX Event of the Year

Free virtual event for customer experience (CX) leaders explores the power of digital empathy

SAN FRANCISCO, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesys ®, a global cloud leader in customer experience orchestration, today announced Xperience 2022, the company's virtual event held June 8–9. The event will bring together CX leaders from organizations of all sizes and industries to explore how to succeed in today's experience economy through digital empathy.

In a time when customer and employee loyalties are declining, the next horizon of experiences will be built for people. During Xperience, attendees will hear how to connect the physical and digital realms where people live and work through fluid experiences.

At Xperience, Thrive Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arianna Huffington and AT&T Executive Vice President and Consumer Chief Customer Officer Melissa Arnoldi join Genesys Chairman and CEO Tony Bates to discuss how consumer and employee expectations are changing. They'll also share tips for achieving business success by orchestrating stronger people-centered experiences.

Attendees will hear from more than 100 industry leaders across nearly 45 sessions on the latest market trends and innovations in cloud, digital, artificial intelligence (AI) and workforce engagement management (WEM). Included among the speakers are leaders from DIRECTV, Virgin Atlantic Airways, Siemens Healthineers, Rabobank, Twiddy and Company, Falabella and Intermountain Healthcare. Event attendees will learn how to:

Scale empathy across every interaction to meet customers where they are

Use the latest in digital, AI and journey management for frictionless experience orchestration

Move to the cloud on their terms

Turn data into actionable insights

When:

Europe , Middle East and Africa : 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM BST

Americas: 9:00 AM – 2:30 PM PT

How: Register now for this free event and to get access to session recordings.

