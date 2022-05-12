David's Bridal Teams up with Mally Beauty to Deliver an Essential Wedding Day Touch-Up Kit to Every Bride

The bridal retailer expands its portfolio of brand partners to include beloved makeup company, Mally Beauty.

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- David's Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority announced today the latest addition to their branded partnerships with the launch of the ultimate wedding day makeup touch-up kit collaboration with Mally Beauty.

The partnership formed organically for both brands in their continued pursuit of offering top-of-the-line wedding day essentials for brides and her bridesmaids. This touch-up kit was curated with the bride's big day in mind equipping her and her party with all the products they need to ensure her wedding day look lasts all day and night.

It has been a significant year of growth for David's Bridal. To continue disrupting the wedding planning space, the retailer has teamed up with respected brands to build on its existing portfolio of partnerships. By crafting strategic partnerships across all categories, David's Bridal continues to uphold its commitment to standing beside every bride throughout their entire wedding planning journey from "yes" to "I do" and beyond.

"We strive to work with brands of like mission and values we know will benefit everyone in the wedding party," said Ashley Hawks, Head of Partnerships Sales at David's Bridal. "Teaming up with Mally Beauty is very special. We know how important every detail of the big day is. Having an arsenal of wedding day essentials, including a makeup touch-up kit is imperative. Celebrity makeup artist Mally Roncal is an expert in her field, and we are thrilled to offer her high-quality products to our brides for their wedding day."

The wedding day touch-up kit is now available on Mally.com and DavidsBridal.com and includes three best-selling, full-size Mally Beauty products – the Face Defender Clear Setting Balm, The Plush Pen Brightening Concealer, and the Evercolor Shadow Stick in the shade Moonlight retailing for $49.99 (valued at $96).

As David's rapidly rethinks the wedding and event planning space, they have continued to strategically expand their portfolio of branded partnerships to offer a seamless planning experience for their customers. Teaming up with Mally Beauty is the latest addition to the bridal retailer's budding partnerships portfolio. Along with Betsey Johnson, Steve Madden, Shutterfly, HitchSwitch, The Black Tux, and more, this latest collaboration speaks to David's Bridal's continued drive to diversify its product offerings with relevant and modern options for today's couples.

About David's Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life's special occasions, David's Bridal is built on the idea everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in: CELEBRATING all life's magical moments, INNOVATING so we are always serving her, PERSONALIZING everything so it's all done her way, DESIGNING the most luxurious dresses, and finally, KINDNESS - so she doesn't have to worry about anything. It is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David's Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools and resources powered by Blueprint Registry and Rustic Wedding Chic, and Forever Bride, knowledgeable stylists, and expert alteration artisans who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for every magical event in her life including weddings, Quinceañera, graduations, prom, communions, or simply making the world her runway and beyond. Additionally, David's recently launched #frontlinefierce Philanthropy Program dedicated to amplifying the heroism, fearlessness, and bravery of those who serve others in their community. To learn more about David's Bridal, visit www.DavidsBridal.com, download the Planning App, and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and LinkedIn.

About Mally Beauty

Mally Roncal is a renowned celebrity makeup artist whose impressive client roster has included Beyonce, Alicia Keys, J.Lo, and Celine Dion. Her pro-inspired makeup line, Mally Beauty delivers a healthy dose of joy, love, and glamour to makeup enthusiasts everywhere. Leveraging Mally's 20-plus years of expertise and reflecting her passion for bold self-expression, the bulletproof and brightening makeup collection gives customers the confidence to embrace their unique beauty, adding glamour to their lives and helping them look good, feel good and get after it. After selling out in a record-breaking 36 minutes upon launch in 2005, Mally Beauty's best-selling Face Defender Clear Setting Balm, Evercolor Shadow Sticks and other high-quality makeup products continue to be sold at QVC (US and UK), Amazon, mally.com and select retailers. Connect with Mally Beauty on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and Tik Tok.

David’s Bridal Teams up with Mally Beauty to Deliver an Essential Wedding Day Touch-Up Kit to Every Bride. (PRNewswire)

