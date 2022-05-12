Big Lots raises funds for National Veterans Memorial and Museum in honor of Memorial Day

Home discount retailer to offer additional savings to customers who donate

COLUMBUS, Ohio, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Big Lots, Inc . (NYSE: BIG), a leading home discount retailer, is collecting donations to benefit the Columbus, Ohio-based National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) now through Tuesday, May 31, in honor of Memorial Day. Customers who make a donation of any size when they check out at a Big Lots store nationwide will receive a coupon for $5 off any future purchase of $15 or more.

Big Lots associate Ethan Prak places American flags at the National Veterans Memorial and Museum. (PRNewswire)

"Honoring our nation's veterans and their families has always been important to Big Lots and me personally," said Bruce Thorn, president and CEO of Big Lots and NVMM board member. "The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is a place every American should experience, and we feel fortunate that it's located near our headquarters here in Columbus. We are proud to continue to support the work they're doing to ensure the stories and legacies of our nation's service members are shared and remembered for generations to come."

The Big Lots Foundation serves as a corporate sponsor of the NVMM, having donated nearly $3.5 million since 2019. Donations to the NVMM support its goals of unfettered access for all U.S. military veterans and Gold Star Families who have lost an immediate family member while serving, world-class exhibits and story preservation, K-12 education programs, fellowships, public programming, and capital enhancements of the museum. The museum has gained international recognition and was considered one of Architectural Digest's most anticipated buildings of 2018.

"Thank you to Bruce Thorn and his team at Big Lots for another incredible partnership opportunity and to the amazing Big Lots customers who continue to show their love and support of our military veterans by giving to the National Veterans Memorial and Museum," said retired Army Lt. Gen. Michael Ferriter, NVMM president and CEO. "The donations made through this program will directly support our mission to honor and positively impact the lives of veterans, their families and our communities by sharing the veteran experience."

Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn served in the U.S. Army during the Gulf War. He completed the Army's Ranger School and attained the rank of captain before being honorably discharged in 1994.

A year-round military discount of 10% is available to active-duty military and veterans who shop at Big Lots. For more information about the NVMM, visit nationalvmm.org . To find the Big Lots store nearest you, visit biglots.com .

About Big Lots

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is a leading home discount retailer and a Fortune 500 company, operating 1,432 stores in 47 states, as well as a best-in-class ecommerce platform with expanded capabilities via BOPIS, curbside pickup, Instacart and same day delivery across thousands of items. The company's product assortment is focused on home essentials: Furniture, Seasonal, Soft Home, Food, Consumables and Hard Home. Ranked one of the fastest-growing eCommerce businesses by Digital Commerce 360 and the recipient of Home Textiles Today's 2021 Retail Titan Award, Big Lots' mission is to help people Live BIG and Save Lots. The company strives to be the BIG difference for a better life by delivering exceptional value to customers through the ultimate treasure hunt shopping experience, building a "best places to grow" culture, rewarding shareholders with consistent growth and top-tier returns and doing good in local communities. For more information about the company, visit biglots.com .

About the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

The museum takes visitors on a narrative journey in-person and online telling individual stories and sharing experiences of Veterans from all military branches throughout history, in war and peace. History is presented in a dynamic, participatory experience with photos, letters and personal effects, multimedia presentations, interactive exhibits, online events and digital content. Together, these elements link our national story to the larger context of our world. The NVMM is more than a museum, providing digital story-telling and programming, Resilience and Wellness (Jiu Jitsu, yoga, runs and more) and more that reach across the country. The museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit and does not receive any state or federal funding. For more information, please visit nationalvmm.org.

