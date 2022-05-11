Vectra AI recognized as a Microsoft Security Excellence Awards finalist for Security ISV of the Year

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vectra AI, a leader in AI-driven threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced that the company has been named a finalist in the Security Independent Software Vendor (ISV) of the Year category of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards. Vectra was honored among a global field of industry leaders that demonstrated success across the security landscape during the past 12 months.

Vectra enables Microsoft customers to complement their Microsoft 365 protection beyond the Defender Secure Score , enhance their Security Operations Center (SOC) capabilities and prevent attackers from establishing a foothold with its platform's deep integration with both Microsoft Defender for Endpoint and Microsoft Azure Sentinel .

"Millions of organizations utilize Microsoft and its suite of productivity and collaboration tools daily, making them an incredibly rich, high value target for attackers," said Michael Porat, Senior Vice President, Corporate & Business Development at Vectra. "Over the last few years, we have launched several deep product integrations that provide Microsoft customers with in-depth protection guidance, greater visibility into and control over their cloud , data center , Azure AD , and M365 environments, helping security teams block and isolate attacks in the most-efficient way possible. We are honored to be recognized by Microsoft as a finalist in their security excellence awards, as we continually work together with one common goal – preventing and stopping malicious activity."

At the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards on June 5, 2022, Microsoft will celebrate finalists in 10 award categories honoring partner trailblazers, solution innovators, customer, and technology champions, and changemakers. Formerly known as the Microsoft Security 20/20 Awards, this is the third year recognizing Microsoft partners for their outstanding work in the security landscape. All finalists are members of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA), an ecosystem of independent software vendors and managed security service providers (MSSPs) that have integrated their security products and services with Microsoft's security technology.

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association has grown into a vibrant ecosystem comprised of the most reliable and trusted security software vendors across the globe", said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to honor our incredible finalists in the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards and recognize their achievements during the past year."

MISA was established to bring together Microsoft leaders, ISVs and MSSPs to work together to defeat security threats and make the world a safer place. The industry veterans in MISA and Microsoft will vote to select the winners of the Microsoft Security Excellence Awards, providing an opportunity for colleagues to honor their peers for delivering exceptional work to our shared customers.

Vectra® is a leader in threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises. The Vectra platform uses AI to detect threats at speed across public cloud, identity, SaaS applications, and data centers. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different". The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables security teams to respond to threats sooner and to stop attacks in progress faster. Organizations worldwide rely on Vectra for cybersecurity resilience in the face of dangerous cyber threats and to prevent ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks from impacting their businesses. For more information, visit vectra.ai.

