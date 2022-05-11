TEAM WIND FORCE RIDES AGAIN TO RAISE FUNDS FOR NATIONAL MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS SOCIETY

DALLAS, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Team Wind Force, a cycling team of 13 renewable energy industry professionals organized by Tri Global Energy, is gearing up to take part in the 35th anniversary year of the Bike MS fundraiser, benefitting the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. The North Texas event, set for May 14-15, is called The Round-Up Ride. For their sixth year of participation, Team Wind Force has set an ambitious fundraising goal of $40,000. Along with company donations, they have raised more than $160,000 since 2016.

Tri Global Energy is one of America's top developers of renewable energy, specifically wind and solar power. The company has nearly 40 projects in seven states – Texas, Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Virginia, Pennsylvania and Wyoming – in various stages of development.

It is estimated that almost one million Americans live with multiple sclerosis (MS), an unpredictable, often disabling disease of the central nervous system. Symptoms range from numbness and tingling to blindness and paralysis, and there is currently no cure for MS. Most people with MS are diagnosed between the ages of 20 and 50, and it affects women three times more than men.

"Our team has experienced first-hand how disruptive this disease can be to a loved one's life, and we know how vital it is to bring both support to those living with MS currently – and a cure for future generations," said Tom Carbone, president of Tri Global Energy and captain of Team Wind Force. "We want this year to mark our greatest contribution yet to this critical mission." Supporters can join Team Wind Force with online donations at https://mssociety.donordrive.com/team/12956

The Round-Up Ride is one of 56 Bike MS events held in 35 states from March-October annually. The North Texas event will start Saturday, May 14, in Frisco and finish at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth. Sunday's leg departs from Texas Motor Speedway and finishes at Panther Island Pavilion in Fort Worth. Multiple routes will be available for cyclists, including a 100-mile Century route. Sixty-seven teams and individuals, representing approx. 1000 riders, are currently registered. The event has a fund-raising goal of $1.3 million.

"Team Wind Force aspires to take on the 100-mile route," said Carbone. "To date, we've logged more than 4,000 miles. Every mile we pedal, and every dollar we raise, brings us that much closer to a world without MS." In 2021, all of Team Wind Force's members achieved both "Top Fundraiser" and the "Club 100" designation by being among the top 100 Bike MS fundraisers in North Texas during 2021. Also in 2021, Tri Global Energy was recognized as a Company on the Move by the North Texas Chapter of the National MS Society.

About Tri Global Energy

We are developers of sustainable energy. Tri Global Energy's mission is to improve communities through local economic development generated by originating and commercializing renewable energy and storage projects. Tri Global Energy's headquarters is in Dallas with regional development offices in Lubbock, Texas; El Paso and Forreston, Illinois; and Reynolds and Hartford City, Indiana. For more information, visit www.triglobalenergy.com.

About the National Multiple Sclerosis Society

The National MS Society, founded in 1946, funds cutting-edge research, drives change through advocacy, and provides programs and services to help people affected by MS live their best lives. Connect to learn more and get involved: nationalMSsociety.org, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or 800-344-4867.

