RainFocus Recognized As the Most Awarded Technology Platform by Eventex Awards

Eventex award wins are the latest for RainFocus, adding to other recent industry-leading recognitions

LEHI, Utah, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RainFocus™ , provider of the next-generation enterprise event marketing platform, today announced it was awarded eight 2022 Eventex Awards , including the Platinum award for the Event Management Solution category, six Gold awards, and one Silver award. This total made RainFocus the most awarded technology platform in this year's Eventex awards program.

RainFocus (PRNewsfoto/RainFocus) (PRNewswire)

Among RainFocus' awards is its gold recognition in the People's Choice Event Technology category, showcasing the company's expertise and commitment to delivering superior user experiences for event management and marketing professionals. The Eventex Awards is the most esteemed accolade in the world of events and experiential marketing, a true symbol of excellence.

The complete list of RainFocus' 2022 Eventex wins includes the following:

Event Management Solution, Platinum

People's Choice Event Technology, Gold

Audience Engagement Technology, Gold

Conference Technology, Gold

Data Collection/Event Analytics Technology, Gold

Event Registration Technology, Gold

Hybrid Event Platform, Gold

Attendee Management Technology, Silver

"The past two years have been anything but ordinary for the events industry. Marketers needed agility and flexibility to pivot at a moment's notice," explained RainFocus CEO JR Sherman. "Whether in person, remote, or hybrid, clients need to engage with attendees effectively. We're steadfast in our commitment to providing our customers with the right data-driven technologies to deliver compelling content pre-, during, and post-event – ensuring events are integrated and lead-generating, serving as key components of a marketing strategy. We're extremely proud of these Eventex recognitions."

The Eventex award wins are the latest industry recognitions that RainFocus has received for innovation and expertise in end-to-end event management and marketing. The company was awarded a silver award from the American Business Awards in the Event Management Solution category. SaaSworthy also recognized RainFocus as the Fastest Growing Software in Event Management. These award wins further validate RainFocus' next-gen event management platform as the standard for providing first-rate event experiences that drive attendee engagement and help marketers maintain existing customers and convert new ones.

About RainFocus

RainFocus is a next-generation event marketing platform built from the ground up to capture, analyze, and harness an unprecedented amount of data for significantly better events and conferences. As a true SaaS platform, RainFocus simplifies event registration, content management, and exhibitor activation seamlessly across physical, virtual, and hybrid experiences, all from a single dashboard. For more information, visit www.rainfocus.com .

Additional Resources

Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , and Instagram . Join the conversation with RainFocus on, and

request a demo . Visit RainFocus.com to learn more about our event marketing and management platform. If you're ready to get started,

Learn more . Discover powerful insights and solutions for event delivery and network with peers, thought leaders, and industry experts at RainFocus INSIGHT.

Apply today . Are you interested in joining the RainFocus Partner Program?

Apply here . Grow your career and help reshape the events industry at RainFocus.

Media Contact:

Jessica Johnson

jessica.johnson@rainfocus.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RainFocus