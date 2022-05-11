Church Releases First Virtual Tour of Historic Washington D.C. Temple as Open House Welcomes 100,000 Visitors to Date

KENSINGTON, Md., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marked the public launch of a special virtual tour of the historic Washington D.C. Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The tour, now available online, takes visitors on a guided journey of the interior of the temple led by Elder Gary E. Stevenson of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Lesa, along with Elder Dale G. Renlund, also of the Quorum of Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Ruth

Washington D.C. Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (PRNewswire)

"The Temple is a place of beauty that has a message of hope for all people," said Kent Colton, Co-Chair of the Temple Open House Committee. "While we have the chance to open the doors of the Temple during the Open House, we wanted those who may live far away - or who might not be able to join us in person - to share in this special experience. The building is beautiful, but what it represents for each of us is what makes it truly sacred."

The 12-minute virtual tour marks the first time the Church has made a video of this kind available to the public since the Rome, Italy Temple opened its doors in 2019.

The tour comes as the Washington D.C. Temple Open House announces an important milestone: 100,000 visitors have come through the Temple's doors since opened to the public on April 18. The Temple has seen a diversity of visitors, including national media outlets, invited guests from the government and embassies in Washington, D.C., friends and neighbors and local members of the Church. Visitors have toured the interior of the building, a truly sacred space to Church members throughout the world. They have also had access to the beautiful gardens surrounding the Temple.

Hundreds of volunteers from around the region are working to ensure the open house welcomes as many people as possible. Special liaisons with local authorities, including transit officials, aim to keep traffic flow smooth while encouraging people to carpool and take public transit whenever possible. Self-guided tours of the Temple are facilitated by members of the Church from around the Maryland, Washington, D.C. and Virginia regions. Young people continue to volunteer their time to assist visitors and to ensure that the Temple is accessible to all who want to visit.

"The response from the public has been inspiring, generous and heartwarming," said Kathryn Colton, who serves as co-chair of the Temple Open House Committee. "Our hope is that everyone who visits the Temple will find the peace and connection that brings them a bit closer to their families and a bit closer to heaven," she added. "After all, that's what the Temple is all about. A connection with our ancestors, with our families, and as a united, connected family of God."

The Purpose of Temples & Upcoming Rededication

Those coming to the Washington D.C. Temple Open House should understand that Latter-day Saints consider temples to be the most sacred space in the world. Ceremonies in each temple teach the purpose of life and unite families, past and present. A temple's mere presence reminds Latter-day Saints around the globe of the importance of having faith in the common Father of all humanity, the need for constant improvement of the soul, the possibility of family relationships that reach beyond the grave, and the salvation that comes only through the grace of Jesus Christ.

The Washington D.C. Temple Open House will continue through June 11, 2022. Open House ticket information is available at dctemple.org .

The temple rededication will take place on August 14. After that time, the temple will only be accessible to members of the Church who meet the requirements for temple worship. See more about who can enter a temple once it is dedicated here:

About the Temple: What Was Renovated?

The temple first opened in 1974 and closed in March 2018 for significant renovations. Energy-efficient mechanical, electrical and lighting systems throughout the 160,000-square-foot structure have been installed, as has new plumbing. More information about the Temple can be found in a special fact sheet: [link]

Dan Holt, project manager for the Washington D.C. Temple renovation project, said the intent was to "bring the building back to its original glory" as a midcentury modern structure. A gothic arch motif that directs eyes heavenward is prevalent throughout – in altars, carpeting, gold leafing and the reframed stained glass windows (now backlit with LED lights for more prominence) on the east and west sides of the temple. The windows' colors become lighter as they near the spire. This design, Holt said, signifies the "brighter light we have and the knowledge we receive from the gospel as we learn and grow and ascend to be more like our Heavenly Father."

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints