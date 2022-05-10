SEA SV6 EV Stars at the ACT Expo

LONG BEACH, Calif., May 10, 2022

The groundbreaking SV6 EV stripped chassis is being showcased at the 2022 ACT Expo

Set to shape the future of last-mile deliveries, the SV6 EV delivers peerless performance and environmental credentials

SEA Electric provides the lightest, most cost-effective and best-performing EV solutions available to the market

/PRNewswire/ -- SEA Electric will showcase its latest developments on the game-changing SV6 EV stripped chassis at the upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, to be held at Long Beach, CA, from May 9th to 12th.

The ACT Expo is the largest clean fleet event of its type, and the perfect backdrop to reveal further aspects of the SV6 EV platform, which was recently announced at Work Truck Week in Indianapolis, IN.

At the heart of the Class 6 SV6 EV is the proprietary SEA-Drive(R) power-system, which leads the industry in terms of range, driving performance, weight and environmental credentials, with zero local emissions of carbon dioxide, methane or nitrous oxide.

Thanks to its medium-voltage architecture and no requirement for active thermal management of batteries, SEA Electric's solution is the lightest, most cost-effective and most efficient system available in the battery-electric last-mile delivery segment.

"Major fleets across the country that utilize a step van platform understand that zero-emissions power-systems are now proven and the way forward," said Tony Fairweather, Founder and CEO of SEA Electric.

"With the SEA SV6 EV, we bring to the market a complete package that offers all of the functionality required from these vehicles, complete with a proven, reliable all-electric architecture that leads the industry.

"One of the most exciting aspects of the shift to EV is the V2G (Vehicle-to-Grid) capabilities of the system, which will form the basis of the future energy ecosystem.

"With only 100,000 SV6 EVs on the road, it would represent the equivalent of the entire battery storage capacity that is currently available across the USA.

"The switch to zero emissions deliveries has environmental advantages, but importantly, provides mobile battery storage and paves the way to improved power grid security."

Powered by the SEA-Drive(R) 120b power-system, the SV6 EV covers applications with a GVWR up to 22,000lbs (Class 6), with its 335hp and 2,580lb-ft performance ratings ideal for any urban driving situation.

The 138kWh battery pack for the platform delivers a class-leading unladen range of up to 170 miles, while also capable of being configured for fast charging at up to 80kW.

The SV6 EV platform is packed with specialist innovations unique to the segment.

From all-encompassing telematics, including a smartphone app, back-end portal and integrated digital instrument cluster from Valid, to EV specific tires with a low rolling resistance, and an angular sensor on the electric power steering system, which actively conserves power, the advancements are numerous.

The package will have a raft of standard inclusions and optional extras comparable with any similar vehicle currently available, including driver comfort and safety items, which can be incorporated into popular body types, with various width and wheelbase options available. Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems include: Automatic Emergency Braking, Distance Alert/Distance Indication, Post-Collision Braking, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Driver Alert System and Auto-High Beam Control.

For delivery drivers, the SEA Electric SV6 EV provides a comfortable work environment, with health and safety considerations including no noise, fumes, heat or vibrations, while fleets can rest assured with class leading warranty, and with extended warranties also available.

Durability testing for the package is set to commence in Q3 2022, with volume assembly to begin in Q1 2023, with conditional orders currently being taken.

Further announcements regarding Class 3 to 5 SEA SV stripped chassis models will be made in due course.

More information on SEA Electric is available at www.sea-electric.com .

About SEA Electric

Global automotive technology company SEA Electric was founded in Australia in 2012, creating its proprietary electric power-system technology (known as SEA-Drive(R)) for the world's urban delivery and distribution fleets, as well as front powered school bus applications.

Widely recognized as a market leader in the electrification of commercial vehicles on a global basis, SEA Electric commands a global presence, deploying product in six countries including USA, Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, and South Africa with collectively more than one million miles of independently OEM-tested and in-service international operation.

The company's global sales, after-sales and engineering are represented in all subsidiaries, whilst North America is home to the company's headquarters.

