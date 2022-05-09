Genie Energy to Present at Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference - Revised Presentation Time

NEWARK, N.J., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), a leading retail and renewable energy solutions provider, today revised its previously announced presentation time at the Sidoti May Virtual MicroCap Conference. Avi Goldin, chief financial officer, will now present on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Goldin and Michael Stein, chief executive officer, will host one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference on May 11th and 12th.

Presentation Date: Thursday, May 12, 2022 Presentation Time: 10:45 a.m. ET Webcast: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_9-bzszv0RO2TzZq7wXVBsg 1:1 Meetings: Wednesday/Thursday, May 11-12, 2022

Please sign up for one-on-ones through the Sidoti conference portal or by contacting Brian Siegel from Hayden IR at brian@haydenir.com

ABOUT GENIE ENERGY LTD.

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE: GNE, GNEPRA), is a global provider of energy services. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in deregulated markets in the United States. The Genie Retail Energy International division supplies customers in Scandinavia. The Genie Renewables division comprises Genie Solar Energy, a provider of end-to-end customized solar solutions primarily for commercial customers, Diversegy, a commercials energy consulting business, CityCom Solar, a provider of community solar energy solutions and Genie's interest in Prism Solar, a supplier of solar panels and solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

