JASON MOMOA INSPIRES A WAVE OF CHANGE FOR THE PLANET ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Momoa is the founder of Mananalu, an aluminum bottle water company on a mission to end single-use plastic water bottles and remove plastic from ocean-bound waste for every bottle sold (Drink One, Remove One). Mananalu launched its #makewaves social media campaign on Earth Day, reaching over 60M impressions and growing.

BOONE, N.C., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jason Momoa inspired a movement to unplastic the planet by leveraging his Instagram (@prideofgypsies) to launch Mananalu's #makewaves and #imwithmomoa social media Earth Week campaign. The do-good, feel-good campaign encouraged audiences to join Momoa and share how they make waves, big or small, by swapping single-use plastic for sustainable options like Mananalu, made from infinitely recyclable aluminum.

The campaign has reached over 60M impressions and roughly 2M engagements, according to data gathered by Mananalu.

"The idea is to make a change to help our Earth," Momoa said in his Instagram video announcing the campaign's launch.

Momoa shared his swaps on his Instagram; the content includes his signature vibe: human, passionate, and entertaining. The content features Momoa showering in the parking lot of Sprout's Farmers Market (Mananalu's first retail partner) to showcase alternative personal care products, followed by Momoa shopping for Mananalu in a pink robe.

Other swaps posted to his Instagram include Momoa biking to work instead of driving and utilizing recyclable aluminum cups from Ball Corporation, Mananalu's aluminum bottle producer. Momoa's planet-first initiative drew support from his celebrity friends and inspired global audiences to create and share UGC content with the hashtag #imwithmomoa.

Mananalu's corporate partners have also joined the #makewaves cause. Hawaiian Airlines, which now sells Mananalu's 16-ounce aluminum bottles in-flight, organized a beach clean-up over Earth Day weekend and promoted the content using the #makewaves hashtag. rePurpose Global, which already removes one bottle of ocean-going plastic waste for every bottle of Mananalu sold, is mobilized to remove an additional 1 million plastic bottles to encourage participation and build momentum for the #makewaves campaign. And rest assured that this wave is only just beginning for Momoa, Mananalu, all the (future) wavemakers, and, most importantly, our planet.

Mananalu is a water brand on a mission to empower the world to stop drinking from single-use plastics. "Mana" means the sacred spirit of life in Hawaiian. "Nalu" means a powerful wave that pushes across the ocean. Founded by actor, environmentalist, and Hawaiian-native Jason Momoa, Mananalu creates a wave of change and fights plastic pollution by bottling water in infinitely recyclable aluminum. To learn more, visit www.mananalu.com or follow us on Instagram ( @mananalu.water , #mananalumovement).

