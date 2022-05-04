Iristick launches 'Microsoft Teams on Iristick' that enables multifunctional videoconferencing on its smart glasses

ANTWERP, Belgium, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Iristick, leading supplier of industrial and medical smart glasses announced today the launch of Microsoft Teams videoconferencing solution on their products. Fully optimized for use with voice commands, 'Microsoft Teams on Iristick' provides a completely hands-free option for remote assistance and collaboration.

Iristick's high-end smart glasses have been used by professionals in the manufacturing, healthcare, field service, oil and gas, and agro-biotech industries since the company was founded in 2016. Starting today, their Iristick.H1 and Iristick.G2 PRO products are also available with Microsoft Teams videoconferencing software.

The 'Microsoft Teams on Iristick' solution is highly optimized for voice commands, enabling users to take advantage of all functionalities of the collaboration software like starting a call or sharing files without having to use their hands. During a call, they can livestream, take and share pictures, control the camera view and zoom in for details using voice commands. This way, the 'Microsoft Teams on Iristick' solution offers hands-free information exchange, remote assistance and troubleshooting options. The result: better diagnosis of maintenance issues, faster and improved technical assistance, reduced downtime and costs.

''Since the beginning of the pandemic, there has been a significant, 44% increase in the number of professionals using collaboration tools1,'' said Johan De Geyter, CEO at Iristick. ''Iristick supports this increased demand by launching a widely used videoconferencing solution on our smart glasses. 'Microsoft Teams on Iristick' is an application that connects frontline professionals in every industry to empower them in a digitized future.''

''Extended Reality and smart glasses are an undeniable part of Industry 4.0, the smart factories of tomorrow and digital health. Leveraging these technologies and their remote assistance solutions will help companies gain competitive advantages and provide them with a better chance to position themselves at the forefront of their respective industries. With Microsoft Azure we significantly simplify the integration of intelligent technology at scale and reduce the time to market for companies like Iristick." said Joris Aeles, Azure Business Group Lead, Microsoft.

Iristick, based in Antwerp, Belgium, is a leading producer of smart glasses that enable hands-free communication in various industries.

