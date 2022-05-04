HAVENLY ANNOUNCES NATIONAL EXPANSION OF IN-PERSON DESIGN SERVICES

Havenly to expand offerings to include in-person services to make interior design more accessible

DENVER, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Havenly , the largest nationwide interior design business, announced today it is expanding into in-person design services, building on its mission to become the destination for inclusive and accessible interior design and furnishings.

This expansion will combine Havenly's innovative technology model, including its recently acquired photorealistic 3D capabilities from Occipital, their custom product line with The Inside, and the expertise of their accomplished interior designers to provide a holistic, hands-on design experience. Expanding into in-person aligns with Havenly's founding mission to make interior design a more welcoming, affordable and personalized experience for everyone.

With a transparent pricing model and democratized access to interior designers fueled by proprietary tech, Havenly seeks to extend their national interior design brand to further support clients in their own homes. Currently, traditional interior designers have long lead times for in-person services and are prioritizing luxury homes, significant budgets and cherry-picking styles, leaving a gap in the market for many seeking professional interior design help.

Havenly believes the power of a well designed home can enhance how you live, work, and play – all while improving mental health and well-being – and is actively expanding the number of people who have access to those benefits. Responding to the culture of its Gen Z and Millennial audience, Havenly's in-home services address the wants and needs of this market leveraging technology and transparency to create an effective and engaging business model. By creating an entry point for design with this unique demographic, Havenly's program introduces more customers to the transformative power of interior design and ultimately creates a longstanding pipeline for traditional interior design services.

"I started Havenly after struggling to find and afford a designer after I moved from NYC to Denver. After being turned down by many designers, I finally found someone who would work with me and had immediate sticker shock and frustration with an opaque process which made it difficult to understand upfront how much the furniture and fees would cost. I saw clear white space in the market where melding technology and human curation, we could bring the power of interior design to everyone and support our customers with a transparent cost structure and furniture sourced from all price points. Havenly was created to make design collaborative, accessible and fun, regardless of budget, style profile or location," said Lee Mayer, Co-Founder and CEO of Havenly. "Our expansion responds to the requests of our customers over the years, adding in-person services to deliver an enhanced design experience for our customers and addresses a market typically overlooked by other models."

Havenly helps bring dream homes to life with one-on-one design help and hand-picked products tailored to their unique style, space, and budget. Havenly's expert designers create hundreds of thousands of individualized designs each year and connect customers to the company's robust e-commerce platform featuring the most popular names in home retail as well as designer-exclusive brands. This expansion comes on the heels of Havenly's acquisition of direct-to-consumer home furnishings brand, The Inside , which will bring affordable custom furniture and home decor to their customers.

Havenly's in-person interior design services are now available for early access pricing of $499 ($200 off) for the first room design and $199 for each additional room, a fraction of the price of typical interior design services. The services are currently available in Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and New York City, and will expand to an additional 20-30 cities nationwide in the next 12 months.

About Havenly

Havenly is the largest interior design service that makes expert design accessible to anyone, regardless of budget or location. Havenly, founded by Lee Mayer, is a network of professional, highly screened and trained interior designers who create custom visual designs based on the client's unique style choices. They create hundreds of thousands of designs per year, making them the go-to source for in-home design inspiration across the country. Havenly's e-commerce platform is connected to hundreds of retailers for clients to make direct purchases with the guaranteed best prices. Start designing your space at Havenly.com or on the Havenly App , available on Apple App Store.

