Fresh Coast Climate Solutions Launches with Bold Actions to Address Climate Change

New company guides organizations to mitigate carbon emissions, build resilient supply chains, strengthen communities, and accelerate brands.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The next few years are critical to reverse climate change. Fresh Coast Climate Solutions, a new climate and sustainability consulting company, formed to guide clients in taking direct and bold actions to address climate change.

Founded by industry experts Joshua Brugeman and Jenny Oorbeck, Fresh Coast Climate Solutions will lead clients in their decarbonization, environmental social governance (ESG), electrification, and carbon equity efforts. The firm's expertise is focused on organizations that want to lead with action and mitigate carbon emissions, no matter their size.

"We don't have the luxury of waiting for others to act or making incremental changes anymore," said Brugeman. "While some companies are making climate progress, many need assistance with deploying transformative actions at scale."

Solutions include:

Impactful net-zero decarbonization strategies

Sustainability and ESG programs with aggressive goals, solutions that overhaul the status quo, and actions that align with the client's needs

Proliferation of cleantech solutions that push net-zero carbon emissions and emphasize carbon equity

Leading by innovating, accelerating, and implementing at scale

Fresh Coast client, Dan Radomski with Centrepolis Accelerator, said "Joshua Brugeman and Jenny Oorbeck have deep expertise in sustainability, clean energy, and climate markets. They are problem solvers and excellent partners."

Fresh Coast Climate Solutions can serve clients across diverse industries, including cleantech, automotive, food, agriculture, consumer products, apparel, manufacturing, retail, utility and transportation.

Brugeman and Oorbeck bring more than four decades of experience and a track record of success working with start-ups, global corporations, non-profits, governmental agencies, and foundations to design and implement innovative climate solutions.

Oorbeck said she and Brugeman are motivated by a common desire to help organizations take faster, deeper, and broader steps to reverse the current global warming trajectory. According to the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change 6th Assessment Report released this year, climate change is already causing widespread global disruption and impacts are accruing faster than anticipated.

"The need to act is urgent," said Oorbeck. "We must develop immediate plans to aid people, especially in marginalized communities, and be resilient with the changes that are already upon us and yet to come."

