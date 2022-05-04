CLIMATE TECHNOLOGY COMPANY SENSIBLE WEATHER SECURES $12M SERIES A

Funding will accelerate development of climate risk platform and partnerships with industry-leading travel and hospitality brands

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sensible Weather , a climate risk technology company, today announced its $12M Series A funding round, bringing its total financing to over $20M. The round was led by San Francisco-based Infinity Ventures with participation from Certares Ventures, Derive Ventures, and existing investors Wonder Ventures and Group1001.

The new capital will allow Sensible to grow its deep pool of top engineering and scientific talent, accelerate development of its proprietary climate data and risk analytics platform, and expand its Weather Guarantee offering into international markets.

"Embedded finance is a large and growing market, and Sensible has shown rapid traction in the space by combining proprietary climate analytics and fintech to create new value for consumers," said Jay Gantara, partner, Infinity Capital. "In the same way extended warranties give consumers protection on goods they've purchased, Sensible's novel Weather Guarantee service covers experiential purchases like travel reservations and event tickets with a new form of warranty protection."

Since its launch early this year, Sensible has sold thousands of Weather Guarantees via its growing roster of hospitality and outdoor recreation partners. Consumers purchase Weather Guarantee protection when booking travel reservations and ticketed attractions online and if a weather event, such as rain, is forecasted to occur during the covered experience, Sensible automatically sends a reimbursement. Guarantee payments are processed immediately, based on the number of hours the experience is negatively impacted by weather.

"With Weather Guarantee attach rates approaching 50% in early partner channels, we're converting at about 5x higher than traditional travel insurance," said Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Sensible Weather. "We're doubling down on our investments in this new embedded fintech service to accelerate our goals of driving ancillary revenue for partners and enhancing the in-destination experience for travelers. With climate increasingly impacting vacations and outdoor experiences, Sensible's Weather Guarantees offers consumers peace of mind when booking reservations online by giving them the option to recoup their experiential losses when bad weather interferes with plans."

As a platform business, Sensible's Weather Guarantee is the first of several products being developed on its climate engine, a high-performance data, analytics and risk assessment platform, to address the larger climate insurance market. Each of Sensible's constituent components are built to exacting SaaS standards and are meant to be use-case agnostic, enabling the company to cater to both consumers and businesses across a wide range of industries impacted by climate.

About Sensible Weather

Sensible Weather is a climate risk technology company that is de-risking weather for travelers and travel partners. Founded in 2019 by climate scientist Nick Cavanaugh, Ph.D., Sensible is backed by a National Science Foundation grant and $22M in total financing. For more information, please visit: https://www.sensibleweather.com/ .

About Infinity Ventures

Founded by Partners from PayPal Ventures, Infinity is one of the premier early-stage venture firms to invest in companies that are enabling the next generation of fintech and commerce.

