Cannara Biotech Inc. to Present at Canaccord Genuity's 6th Annual Cannabis Conference on May 11th and Retains Bristol Capital for Investor Relations Services

MONTREAL, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Cannara Biotech Inc. ("Cannara" or the "Company") (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB), a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and derivative products with two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., today announced the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Nicholas Sosiak, will be presenting at Canaccord Genuity's 6th Annual Cannabis Conference at 10:30am Eastern on May 11th, 2022. Mr. Sosiak will present the Company's corporate highlights and also provide an update on the company's second quarter financial results.

In order to watch the Company's presentation, please register here.

Mr. Sosiak will also be available for virtual 1x1 meetings during the conference. If you would like to arrange a 1x1 meeting with Mr. Sosiak, please contact your Canaccord Genuity salesperson to schedule.

The Company also announced that it has retained Bristol Capital Ltd. ("Bristol") a leading investor relations firm servicing Canadian and US microcap and small cap companies across international markets, to provide investor relations and communication services.

Bristol has agreed to comply with all applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") in providing the Services.

Bristol has been engaged by the Company for an initial period of 12 months (the "Initial Term") which shall be renewed automatically for successive one-year periods thereafter, unless terminated in accordance with the provisions of agreement. Bristol will be paid a monthly fee of up to $14,000, plus applicable taxes. In addition, the Company has agreed to grant Bristol an aggregate of 400,000 options at an exercise price of $0.18 per share for a period ending 36 months from the date of grant. Neither Bristol nor its principals or affiliates have an interest, directly or indirectly in the Company or its securities, and act at arm's length to the Company. The appointment of Bristol remains subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the TSXV.

About Cannara Biotech Inc.

Cannara Biotech Inc. (TSXV: LOVE) (OTCQB: LOVFF) (FRA: 8CB) is a vertically integrated producer of premium-grade cannabis and cannabis-derivative products for the Québec and Canadian markets. Cannara owns two mega facilities based in Québec spanning over 1,650,000 sq. ft., providing the Company with 125,000kg of potential annualized cultivation output. Leveraging Québec's low electricity costs, Cannara's facilities produce craft-cultivated premium-grade cannabis products at an affordable price. For more information, please visit cannara.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding "Forward-Looking" Information

This information release contains certain forward-looking information. Such information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by statements herein, and therefore these statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. All forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to it as well as other factors. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Due to risks and uncertainties, including the risks and uncertainties identified by the Company in its public securities filings, actual events may differ materially from current expectations. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

