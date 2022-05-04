AIR Asset Management Appoints Bobby Whalen as Senior Advisor

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based investment firm AIR Asset Management today announced the appointment of Bobby Whalen, former Group Vice President of American Express (now Ameriprise Financial Services) and Co-founder and Managing Partner of Atlys Global Finance ("Atlys Group"), as a Senior Advisor.

Mr. Whalen brings more than three decades of experience in the financial services industry to the AIR Asset Management team. He led over 600 financial advisors and staff responsible for $14B in AUM as Group Vice President at American Express. During that time, he earned the prestigious "American Express Outstanding Leader of the Year" award and built the top-performing region in the country. Additionally, Mr. Whalen was instrumental in the rebranding and successful launch of Ameriprise Financial Services, the fifth-largest initial public offering in U.S. business history at the time. He recently co-founded Atlys Group, which works with government agencies such as FEMA, Army Corps of Engineers, local governments, and private sector organizations to bring financing support to help rebuild efforts after natural disasters. To date, Atlys Group has raised over $1 Billion in funding.

Richard Beleutz, Chief Executive Officer of AIR Asset Management, said, "We are excited to welcome Bobby to the AIR Asset Management team. His appointment reflects our commitment to providing high-quality, experienced leadership to our employees as we scale our business development efforts. In addition, our growing network of business partners and investors will benefit from direct access to Bobby's extensive experience in implementing successful growth strategies."

Mr. Whalen said, "I have been impressed by the innovative approach to the alternative investment space and the impressive track record of AIR Asset Management's flagship strategy. Its solution is well-positioned with the current investment challenges of rising interest rates, inflation, and surging volatility. They've had notable traction with investors looking for diversification, as the Firm offers historically stable, double-digit returns that have low correlation and low volatility to the returns of traditional markets. I'm also excited about working with the AIR Asset Management's high-caliber team and with future partners to drive the Firm's growth."

As Senior Advisor, Mr. Whalen will contribute to AIR Asset Management by connecting the company to his substantial network of registered investment advisers (RIAs), institutions, and family offices. He will also apply his expertise in capital raising strategies, RIA acquisitions, and overall business development.

ABOUT AIR ASSET MANAGEMENT

AIR Asset Management ("AIRAM") is a rapidly growing hedge fund management firm founded in 2014 and based in downtown Chicago. As an SEC-registered investment adviser, AIRAM provides qualified investors with unique growth opportunities in longevity-linked investments such as life settlements and annuities. The Firm's objective is to offer attractive risk-adjusted returns largely uncorrelated to traditional asset classes. AIRAM is also a strong believer in socially responsible investment strategies, and we promote these efforts through our voluntary membership in the Principles for Responsible Investment.

