Wynn Las Vegas Unveils New Luxury Accommodations

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN), the largest Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort in the world, unveils details of a new room concept that will transform its luxury guest accommodations across Wynn Las Vegas and Wynn Tower Suites. Currently under construction and scheduled to be completed by June 2022, the project is the largest and most extensive design evolution ever made to the tower's 2,674 guest rooms, suites, elevator lobbies, and resort tower corridors.

"Wynn sets the standard for luxury experiences and unparalleled service by continuously evolving to meet and exceed the needs of our guests," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "Our thoughtful and intuitive new room design provides a more integrated in-room experience, giving guests greater control and choice over how they wish their room to function as they relax, enjoy, work, and entertain during their stay."

At its heart, the new guest room design intends to give travelers a sense of escapism that feels instantly comfortable and familiar. Rooted in a polychromatic palette of soft hues, layers of pattern and texture abound. Each room is highlighted by wood accent walls, a range of functional and atmospheric illumination, luxurious textiles and linens, and accents of natural stone, decorative metal, and original artwork.

New furniture, fixtures, lighting, and artwork – all exclusive to Wynn Las Vegas – were either custom designed by Lenahan or commissioned from a diverse collective of global master artisans. Focal points include a dramatic four poster canopy bed exclusive to the Wynn Tower Suites, a collection of commissioned artworks consisting of refined, modern pieces, as well as a lighting design created to enhance the ambient experience both day and night.

"As guests' needs and tastes evolve, we are constantly advancing details that not only meet but exceed their discerning tastes," said Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design and Development. "Our redesigned rooms are equal parts warm and dramatic, intimate and sophisticated. The guest rooms are meant to be your personal space while we are hosting you and are designed to be a respite, an exhale at the end of your day."

Each guest room, from the standard 640 square feet Wynn Resort King to the 1,817 square feet Wynn Tower Suite Salon, offer a retreat-like environment and feature a bespoke iteration of the new theme, which is decidedly more residential. Although individual touches have been created to suit differing room layouts, the most notable changes include a reconfiguration to the washroom in the standard guest room to introduce separate vanities and double the storage space; an expanded dressing area with mirrored walls and upgraded closet with new wardrobe; and an extended multi-purpose table in the main living room for working and dining. Additional power and data ports and advanced touchless in-room technologies complete the project.

Under the direction of Todd-Avery Lenahan, the new guest room design propels the resort's signature style ethos of elegance, artfulness, and comfort into a new era of artistic expression. Over the past months, Lenahan debuted original designs including the instantly iconic supper club, Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, a lavish cinematic masterwork hailed by Forbes as "the evolution of Vegas' future"; The Cocktail Collection on the Lake of Dreams, including Overlook Lounge, Aperitifs & Spirits, Bar Parasol, and Aft Cocktail Deck; and the resort's newest restaurant, Casa Playa, an energetic confluence of coastal Mexican architecture and timeless cultural iconography.

Prior to joining Wynn Resorts, Lenahan was a key collaborator in the creation of more than 50 spaces for the Company's global portfolio of luxury resorts and casinos and is credited with originating several Wynn-brand design tenets referenced to this day. Among his many contributions are Encore Tower Suites in Las Vegas and Macau; SW Steakhouse at Wynn Palace, Cotai; the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas; and The Spa at Encore Las Vegas, which is widely recognized as a tour-de-force and one of the most beautiful spas in the world.

