Saks Launches Mental Health Awareness Month Campaign

The digital-first initiative will raise funds to support the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation's mission to make mental health a priority in every community

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This May, Saks, the premier digital platform for luxury fashion, is celebrating Mental Health Awareness Month with a multifaceted campaign to spotlight the importance of mental wellbeing and raise funds for the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation. Campaign components include positive affirmation decals available for purchase, exclusive digital content, a partnership with holistic psychologist and intergenerational trauma expert Dr. Mariel Buqué, an inspirational window installation at the Saks Fifth Avenue Flagship in New York City, and Saks employee events and experiences.

For its Mental Health Awareness Month campaign, Saks is partnering with holistic psychologist and intergenerational trauma expert Dr. Mariel Buqué to create custom content that will be published across Saks-owned digital platforms throughout the month of May. (PRNewswire)

"Millions of people in the U.S. are affected by mental illness each year, yet the need for mental health resources and the stigma tied to seeking help remains," said Marc Metrick, CEO of Saks and Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation Board Member. "This Mental Health Awareness Month, Saks is giving our customers the opportunity to engage with the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation's mission to make mental health a priority in every community. With this campaign, we are proud to spotlight the importance of mental health and raise crucial funds for our nonprofit partners to help support the emotional and mental wellbeing of the communities they serve."

POSITIVE AFFIRMATION DECALS

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, Saks created positive affirmation decals displaying three inspirational mental health tips: Start Anywhere, Kindness Matters and Trust Yourself. Customers can purchase the set of positive affirmation decals and attach them to a mirror or window to serve as a daily reminder to support their mental wellbeing. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each $5 decal set purchase will benefit the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation, which supports nonprofits working to increase mental health awareness and education, improve access to care and promote the tools and skills that build positive mental health for those who need it most. Decals can be purchased on saks.com and in select Saks Fifth Avenue stores starting today.

INFLUENCER PARTNERSHIP

Saks is partnering with holistic psychologist and intergenerational trauma expert Dr. Mariel Buqué to create custom content that will be published across Saks-owned digital platforms throughout the month of May. Content includes interviews and videos on Saks' social media channels and an exclusive feature in The Edit, Saks' editorial hub for fashion and style inspiration. On Wednesday, May 4 at 2 p.m., Dr. Buqué will host a virtual event on Saks' digital events platform, Saks Live , to discuss the importance of prioritizing self-care and improving mental wellness.

SAKS FIFTH AVENUE FOUNDATION

In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation has launched an open grant application for nonprofit organizations seeking funding for mental health programs, with a goal to support local organizations providing direct access to care in their communities. Qualifying nonprofits can apply at saksfifthavenuefoundation.org .

Since the Foundation's founding in 2017, Saks Fifth Avenue and the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation have donated more than $4.9 million to US mental health initiatives and reached over 6.6 million individuals with messages that combat the shame and stigma surrounding mental health struggles. The Foundation's primary mental health nonprofit partners include: Bring Change to Mind, Columbia University Department of Psychiatry, Girls Inc., Inspiring Children Foundation, NewYork-Presbyterian Youth Anxiety Center, and The Trevor Project.

SAKS NYC FLAGSHIP WINDOWS

From Tuesday, May 3 through Wednesday, May 18, a special window installation dedicated to Mental Health Awareness Month will be on display at the Saks NYC Flagship. The windows will feature the three messages from the positive affirmation decals (Start Anywhere, Kindness Matters, Trust Yourself) in blown-up neon vinyl lettering. The colorful, optimistic display will include messaging about the Saks Fifth Avenue Foundation's mission to make mental health a priority in every community and feature a QR code driving to the Mental Health Awareness Month article on The Edit.

SAKS EMPLOYEE EVENTS & EXPERIENCES

Saks will offer special events and experiences for associates throughout the month of May, including a "Managing Stress at Work" panel discussion with speakers from Foundation nonprofit partner Bring Change to Mind. Additionally, a team of Saks associates will participate in NAMIWalks Your Way NYC, the largest mental health event in the nation, on Sunday, May 22.

