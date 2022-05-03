Red Rock Resorts Announces First Quarter 2022 Results

LAS VEGAS, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Rock Resorts, Inc. ("Red Rock Resorts," "we" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RRR) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

During the first quarter the Company continued to operate its Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Santa Fe Station, Boulder Station, Palace Station and Sunset Station properties, together with its Wildfire Properties, while Texas Station, Fiesta Rancho and Fiesta Henderson remained closed.

First Quarter Results

Consolidated Operations

Net revenues were $401.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 14%, or $49.0 million , from $352.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Net income was $92.2 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of $198.8 million , from a net loss of $106.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) was $178.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 14% or $22.1 million from $156.6 million in the same period of 2021.

Las Vegas Operations

Net revenues from Las Vegas operations were $399.7 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 17%, or $56.9 million , from $342.8 million in the same period of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA from Las Vegas operations was $194.6 million for the first quarter of 2022, an increase of 21% or $33.9 million , from $160.7 million in the same period of 2021.

Balance Sheet Highlights

The Company's cash and cash equivalents at March 31, 2022 were $336.6 million and total principal amount of debt outstanding at the end of the first quarter was $2.89 billion.

Quarterly Dividend

The Company's Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per Class A common share for the second quarter of 2022. The dividend will be payable on June 30, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on June 16, 2022.

Prior to the payment of such dividend, Station Holdco LLC ("Station Holdco") will make a cash distribution to all unit holders of record, including the Company, of $0.25 per unit for a total distribution of approximately $27.6 million, approximately $16.1 million of which is expected to be distributed to the Company and approximately $11.5 million of which is expected to be distributed to the other unit holders of record of Station Holdco.

Presentation of Financial Information

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure that is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a widely used measure of operating performance in our industry and is a principal basis for valuation of gaming companies. We believe that in addition to net income, Adjusted EBITDA is a useful financial performance measurement for assessing our operating performance because it provides information about the performance of our ongoing core operations. Adjusted EBITDA includes net income (loss) plus depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation, write-downs and other, net, asset impairment, interest expense, net, loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for income tax and other.

Company Information and Forward Looking Statements

Red Rock Resorts is a holding company that owns an indirect equity interest in and manages Station Casinos LLC ("Station Casinos"). Station Casinos is the leading provider of gaming, hospitality and entertainment to the residents of Las Vegas, Nevada. Station Casinos' properties, which are located throughout the Las Vegas valley, are regional entertainment destinations and include hotels as well as various amenities, including numerous restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theaters, bowling and convention/banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering. Station Casinos owns and operates Red Rock Casino Resort Spa, Green Valley Ranch Resort Spa Casino, Palace Station Hotel & Casino, Boulder Station Hotel & Casino, Sunset Station Hotel & Casino, Santa Fe Station Hotel & Casino, Wildfire Rancho, Wildfire Boulder, Wild Wild West Gambling Hall & Hotel, Wildfire Sunset, Wildfire Valley View, Wildfire Anthem and Wildfire Lake Mead. Station Casinos also owns Texas Station Gambling Hall & Hotel, Fiesta Rancho Casino Hotel and Fiesta Henderson Casino Hotel, which have been closed since March 2020, and owns a 50% interest in Barley's Casino & Brewing Company, Wildfire Casino & Lanes and The Greens.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations, hopes or intentions regarding the future. These forward looking statements can often be identified by their use of words such as "will", "might", "predict", "continue", "forecast", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "outlook", "could", "would", "target", "project", "intend", "plan", "seek", "estimate", "pursue", "should", "may" and "assume", or the negative thereof, as well as variations of such words and similar expressions referring to the future. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. Certain important factors, including but not limited to, financial market risks, could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors which could affect our financial condition, results of operations and business includes, without limitation, the extent and duration of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, financial results and liquidity; the duration of the closure of the Company's properties that have not yet reopened; the impact and cost of new operating procedures implemented at the Company's properties in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of actions that the Company has undertaken to reduce costs and improve efficiencies to mitigate losses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and resulting unemployment and changes in general economic conditions on discretionary spending and consumer demand; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; the effects of local and national economic, credit and capital market conditions on consumer spending and the economy in general, and on the gaming and hotel industries in particular; the effects of competition, including locations of competitors and operating and market competition; changes in laws, including increased tax rates, regulations or accounting standards, third-party relations and approvals, and decisions of courts, regulators and governmental bodies (including the current government-mandated operational restrictions); risks associated with construction projects, including disruption of our operations, shortages of materials or labor, unexpected costs, unforeseen permitting or regulatory issues and weather; litigation outcomes and judicial actions, including gaming legislative action, referenda and taxation; acts of war or terrorist incidents, natural disasters or civil unrest; risks associated with the collection and retention of data about our customers, employees, suppliers and business partners; and other risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, and in the Company's other current and periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements in this document are made based on information available to the Company as of the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Operating revenues:





Casino $ 279,771

$ 259,938 Food and beverage 65,699

46,872 Room 36,772

21,944 Other 19,181

15,557 Management fees 213

8,308 Net revenues 401,636

352,619 Operating costs and expenses:





Casino 68,866

63,116 Food and beverage 53,223

41,057 Room 12,482

11,091 Other 6,370

5,350 Selling, general and administrative 86,296

78,910 Depreciation and amortization 33,425

54,255 Write-downs and other, net 10,180

260 Asset impairment -

169,733

270,842

423,772 Operating income (loss) 130,794

(71,153) Earnings from joint ventures 844

390 Operating income (loss) and earnings from joint ventures 131,638

(70,763)







Other expense:





Interest expense, net (26,674)

(27,267) Loss on extinguishment of debt -

(8,140) Other -

(176)

(26,674)

(35,583) Income (loss) before income tax 104,964

(106,346) Provision for income tax (12,719)

(217) Net income (loss) 92,245

(106,563) Less: net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 43,899

(41,785) Net income (loss) attributable to Red Rock Resorts, Inc. $ 48,346

$ (64,778)







Earnings (loss) per common share:





Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, basic $ 0.79

$ (0.92) Earnings (loss) per share of Class A common stock, diluted $ 0.77

$ (0.92)







Weighted-average common shares outstanding:





Basic 61,005

70,728 Diluted 107,701

70,728







Dividends declared per common share $ 0.25

$ -

Red Rock Resorts, Inc. Segment Information and Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (amounts in thousands) (unaudited)









Three Months Ended

March 31,

2022

2021 Net revenues





Las Vegas operations $ 399,730

$ 342,817 Native American management -

8,087 Reportable segment net revenues 399,730

350,904 Corporate and other 1,906

1,715 Net revenues $ 401,636

$ 352,619







Net income (loss) $ 92,245

$ (106,563) Adjustments





Depreciation and amortization 33,425

54,255 Share-based compensation 3,505

2,741 Write-downs and other, net 10,180

260 Asset impairment -

169,733 Interest expense, net 26,674

27,267 Loss on extinguishment of debt -

8,140 Provision for income tax 12,719

217 Other -

599 Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,748

$ 156,649







Adjusted EBITDA





Las Vegas operations $ 194,604

$ 160,680 Native American management (2,196)

7,604 Corporate and other (13,660)

(11,635) Adjusted EBITDA $ 178,748

$ 156,649

