Quicklly Introduces Alphonso Mangoes for Nationwide Delivery

Starting May 3, Quicklly will begin offering Alphonso mangoes, native to India and Pakistan, on the Quicklly marketplace

CHICAGO, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicklly today announced the addition of Alphonso mangoes , also known as the "King of Mangoes," to their expansive offering of delicious and authentic Indian food items. As the nation's largest marketplace for South Asian groceries and meal delivery , the addition of this delectably rare fruit is the latest example of their commitment to uniquely serving the needs of the South Asian consumer.

While there are hundreds of varieties of mangoes in the world, only one — the Alphonso mango — has been the subject of love songs and poetry for centuries. Even today, it's not uncommon to see news headlines celebrating the arrival of this superior fruit at the beginning of the growing cycle. Native to India and Pakistan, these mangoes are coveted for their reddish-yellow skin, bright saffron color, tender and luscious texture, and creamy, sweet taste. The Alphonso mangoes' firm but thin skin and smaller seed mean that they contain more juicy and delicious pulp than other popular mango varieties.

"Growing up in India, no fruit was as cherished as the Alphonso mango. Its unbelievable flavor makes it perfect for eating alone or in a variety of chutneys, salads, or yogurts," said Quicklly co-founders Keval Raj & Hanish Pahwa. "Their short growing season has made it difficult to find them in the states, so it brings us so much joy to be able to offer this rare taste of India to our customers in the U.S."

As one of the largest exporters of fresh mangoes in the world, India sends more than 1000 tonnes of mangoes to the U.S. per year – yet less than a fraction of those varieties are the highly coveted Alphonso mango. Each Alphonso receives a Geographical Indications (G.I.) registration to assure its authenticity and quality.

This unforgettable fruit is unlike other mangoes and is set apart by its unique taste and extreme rarity. They owe their superior taste profile to the Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, and adjoining areas in Maharashtra – areas rich in coastal, volcanic soil. These mangoes also have very limited availability because of the special way they are cultivated and harvested. They have a short growing cycle and are only available between March and July. The fruit is harvested only by hand, eliminating the risk of harm to the delicately thin skin.

Today's announcement comes on the heels of the recent launch of Quicklly's Instacart storefront and nationwide delivery of Quicklly's ready-to-eat meal kits in 3-4 days. Customers across the country can now order through Instacart or quicklly.com to enjoy simpler and more seamless access to fresh Indian and South Asian produce like Indian grocery staples, desi spices, and sauces.

Quickly Shoppers can combine mangos and other fresh produce with orders and have everything arrive in a single delivery. For more information or to sign up, go to quicklly.com . To shop Quicklly via Instacart, visit https://www.instacart.com/store/quicklly/storefront or select the Quicklly storefront on the Instacart mobile app.

Whether longing for ingredients to stock up your kitchen or meals to satisfy your cravings, Quicklly offers everything you need to enjoy South Asian and Indian cuisine, all in one place. As the nation's most comprehensive, one-stop marketplace, Quicklly provides access to a range of Indian grocery ingredients, tiffins, and fully prepared restaurant meals delivered to your doorstep. Founded in 2017, Quicklly also provides a full digital presence for local businesses, connecting them to customers across Greater Chicago, New York, New Jersey, San Francisco, the Bay Area, and nationwide. Learn more at https://www.quicklly.com .

