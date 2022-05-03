Qualys Launches Enhanced Partner Program to Drive Further Growth and Enable Customer Success

Company's investment in partner ecosystem provides resellers with access to the Qualys Cloud Platform and its full suite of solutions

FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced that it is reinforcing its commitment to the channel with the launch of an enhanced channel and integration partner program.

"Partners are strategic to our overall growth strategy, and our enhanced program will reward their commitment and protect investments while also furthering Qualys' investment in programs and people," said Suzanne Swanson, senior vice president of Global Partners, Qualys. "The bottom line: Qualys is empowering partners by making our renowned Cloud Platform and more than 20 IT, security and compliance apps available to them, accompanied by the best possible support, tools and resources to help expand joint business."

Qualys is committed to the creation and distribution of meaningful integrations with technology partners across the ecosystem to reduce risk and accelerate the path to continuous security for modern enterprises. The program has been uniquely designed to foster close collaboration and enable partners to realize significant value when leveraging the power of the Qualys Cloud Platform.

The Qualys Partner Program:

Enriches structured benefit and protection programs for partners who identify new opportunities.

Offers technical certifications and opportunities to deliver value through professional and consulting services.

Works with a variety of partner types to enable access to a broad set of companies and market segments. Qualys welcomes MSSPs, MSPs, VARs, distribution partners and vendors throughout the cybersecurity space.

Grants access to the Qualys Cloud Platform which provides continuous visibility into today's ever expanding threat landscape.

"We've achieved our reputation as an end-to-end cyber advisor and solutions leader with the support of partners trusting us to implement and manage purpose-built solutions that identify, respond to and mitigate cyberthreats," said John Ayers, vice president of advanced detection and response, Optiv. "We look forward to managing and reducing our clients' risk with the full power of Qualys' new partner program and cloud platform."

For more information about Qualys' Partner Program, please visit https://www.qualys.com/partners/ or register for one of our upcoming webinars, Tuesday, May 3 at 10 AM ET or Wednesday, May 4 at 11 AM and 3 PM ET.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS) is a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based security, compliance and IT solutions with more than 10,000 subscription customers worldwide, including a majority of the Forbes Global 100 and Fortune 100. Qualys helps organizations streamline and automate their security and compliance solutions onto a single platform for greater agility, better business outcomes, and substantial cost savings.

The Qualys Cloud Platform leverages a single agent to continuously deliver critical security intelligence while enabling enterprises to automate the full spectrum of vulnerability detection, compliance, and protection for IT systems, workloads and web applications across on premises, endpoints, servers, public and private clouds, containers, and mobile devices. Founded in 1999 as one of the first SaaS security companies, Qualys has strategic partnerships and seamlessly integrates its vulnerability management capabilities into security offerings from cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, the Google Cloud Platform and Microsoft Azure, along with a number of leading managed service providers and global consulting organizations. For more information, please visit www.qualys.com.

Qualys, Qualys VMDR® and the Qualys logo are proprietary trademarks of Qualys, Inc. All other products or names may be trademarks of their respective companies.

