Pelican Products Hires Kristina Ranieri to Lead South Deerfield Manufacturing Plant

Ranieri will develop and execute the facility's strategic plan while managing core site activities

TORRANCE, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pelican Products Inc., the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging systems, lighting systems, and rugged outdoor gear, announces Kristina Ranieri as Vice President and General Manager of its South Deerfield, Mass. manufacturing facility. Ranieri joined the organization on April 25, 2022.

Pelican Products, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Pelican Products, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

In her role as Vice President and General Manager, Ranieri is responsible for growing business at the South Deerfield facility while managing operations, engineering, quality, and EH&S. She also has oversight of Pelican's Advanced Case Center in Ontario, Calif. which mirrors the technical packaging expertise of our Massachusetts location. Her work will include using lean strategies to achieve year-over-year improvements in productivity and operational efficiencies, as well as setting the strategic direction for her team.

"Kristina has more than 20 years of experience leading high-performing manufacturing teams," said Kevin Miniard, Chief Operating Officer at Pelican. "Her proven track record in establishing optimal operations models for global businesses aligns with Pelican's commitment to push the boundaries in manufacturing excellence at our facilities worldwide."

Ranieri most recently served as Vice President, Operations at LeachGarner, a global precious metals supplier. There she was responsible for strategy and direction of manufacturing, supply chain, warehousing and distribution, quality, safety, sustainability, lean manufacturing and more. Prior to Leachgarner, Ranieri served as Vice President, Operations for Swarovski Lighting, Ltd. where she established the quality and maintenance functions, as well as significantly improved quality, efficiency, and lead times. She also held positions of increasing responsibility in quality and manufacturing operations during her 15-year career at Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Ranieri holds a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from Rice University and a Master of Business Administration from Wake Forest University's Babcock School of Management. She is also trained in Sigma Kaizen and holds certifications in various safety, change management, coaching and quality programs.

For more information about Pelican visit www.pelican.com

About Pelican Products

Pelican Products, Inc. is the global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance protective cases, temperature-controlled packaging solutions, advanced portable lighting systems and rugged gear for professionals and outdoor enthusiasts. Their products are used by professionals in the most demanding markets including fire safety, law enforcement, defense / military, aerospace, life sciences, industrial, entertainment, and in numerous outdoor markets. Pelican™ products are designed and built to last a lifetime. The company operates in 27 countries, with 23 international sales offices and eleven manufacturing facilities around the globe. In Europe, the company does business under the name Peli Products, S.LU. and the division which manufactures temperature-controlled packaging for the healthcare industry, does business worldwide under the brand Peli BioThermal. For more information, visit www.pelican.com .

Kristina Ranieri named Vice President and General Manager of the South Deerfield, Mass. manufacturing facility (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pelican Products, Inc.