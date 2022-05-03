Ordr Integrates With Cisco's Flagship Catalyst 9000 Series Switches To Simplify Deployments and Accelerate Cisco ISE and SDA Initiatives

Ordr Expands Device Visibility and Zero Trust Segmentation Across All Environments with Cisco Catalyst 9000 Integration and Availability On Meraki Marketplace

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ordr , the leader in connected device security, announced the availability of the Ordr Sensor as a hosted application on the Cisco Catalyst 9000 series switches. The company's latest integration with Cisco extends seamless visibility, comprehensive insights and security for connected devices in every environment – including data center, campus, and branch offices. Ordr and Cisco have a deep and long standing partnership, in which Ordr provides deep visibility and context that enables customers to leverage the full power of Cisco's infrastructure - including Cisco Meraki, Cisco Identity Services Engine (ISE), Cisco Software-Defined Access (SDA) and Cisco Trustsec - to secure their IT, IoT (Internet of Things), OT (Operational Technology) and IoMT (Internet of Medical Things) devices.

Ordr Logo (PRNewsfoto/Ordr) (PRNewswire)

Ordr and Cisco have a deep and long standing partnership.

"You cannot secure the modern enterprise without understanding what devices are connected to your network, what they are doing, and what vulnerabilities they have," said Pandian Gnanaprakasam, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Ordr. "It has been operationally challenging for some organizations to gain this level of visibility for all devices, in all locations. Now, in any environment with Cisco Catalyst 9000 series switches, Ordr enables IT organizations to immediately see and secure all these devices."

Ordr makes it easy to keep the connected enterprise secure by showing customers exactly what devices are in their environment, the systems they communicate with, and the risks they bring, while providing automated policies to secure them. Ordr not only identifies devices with vulnerabilities, weak ciphers, expired certificates, and active threats, but also uses machine learning to continuously baseline normal behavior. The combination of device and risk insights, behavioral analysis, and automated policy creation accelerates Cisco ISE and SDA deployments.

"Embedding Ordr within the Cisco Catalyst 9000 allows customers to discover and secure connected devices in locations where it is not possible or not practical to deploy a hardware sensor, such as a branch office or other remote location. This, combined with Ordr's strengths in accelerating Cisco ISE and SDA deployments, will streamline Zero Trust security for every organization," said Chris Kuhl CTO and CISO, Dayton Children's Hospital .

"The explosive growth of connected devices means companies are more invested than ever in visibility and security solutions," added Rob Parsons, Director, Network and Security Practice/Portfolio at Insight . "Remote offices are often underserved by security because they lack integration with core security tools. Ordr's connected device security platform and Cisco's industry-leading switching products combine to create a powerful value proposition for our clients. The results are simplified deployments, comprehensive visibility across every office, and accelerated Zero Trust and Cisco ISE initiatives."

With this integration, even in smaller office locations, enterprises gain comprehensive visibility into connected assets, risks, network connectivity, device behavior, and utilization, as well as the ability to apply segmentation to the network edge.

Key Ordr and Cisco Catalyst 9000 Integration Benefits

Secure More Devices: Extend Ordr to secure connected devices in data center, campus, branch office, or other remote locations.

Quick Deployment: The Ordr sensor is deployed in a matter of minutes as a pre-packaged Docker container application hosted on any Cisco Catalyst 9000 switch, and can be easily deployed to hundreds of switches from the Cisco DNA Center.

Reduced Footprint and Cost : By leveraging existing Cisco Catalyst 9000 switches as distributed Ordr sensors, the deployment footprint and costs are reduced.

No Performance Impact: Ordr takes advantage of Cisco Catalyst 9000's dedicated application hosting compute, storage, and memory - so there's no impact to switch performance.

Accelerating Security Across the Cisco Product Suite

Ordr's close relationship with Cisco includes integrations with multiple products, including the Cisco ISE , Cisco SDA , Cisco Catalyst 9000 switching family, Cisco Meraki , Cisco TrustSec , Cisco Secure Network Analytics (Stealthwatch) , and Cisco Prime Infrastructure.

In addition, Ordr has recently become a Cisco Meraki Ecosystem Partner. Now available on the Cisco Meraki Marketplace , Ordr helps customers analyze their Meraki cloud data to see, know, and secure all connected devices, across all campus, branch, small office/home office (SOHO), and VPN connections.

Ordr's deep integrations across the Cisco portfolio help customers add the end-to-end visibility and security needed to accelerate the deployment of Cisco ISE and SDA solutions. Ordr's device classification, network awareness, security intelligence, and ability to auto-generate enforcement rules simplify the process of creating, provisioning, and managing an IoT, IoMT and OT segmentation policy.

For more information about how Ordr can help strengthen the visibility, security and overall management of all your Cisco deployments, please visit www.ordr.net/partners/cisco and attend the Ordr Masterclass on May 19th .

About Ordr:

Ordr makes it easy to secure every connected device, from traditional IT devices to newer and more vulnerable IoT, IoMT, and OT. Ordr Systems Control Engine uses deep packet inspection and advanced machine learning to discover every device, profile its risk and behavior, map all communications and protect it with automated policies. Organizations worldwide trust Ordr to provide real-time asset inventory, address risk and compliance and accelerate IT initiatives. Ordr is backed by top investors including Battery Ventures, Wing, and TenEleven Ventures.

For more information, visit www.ordr.net and follow Ordr on Twitter and LinkedIn .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ordr