MATTRESS FIRM CELEBRATES THE START OF SUMMER WITH ITS BEST MEMORIAL DAY SALE EVER

Shoppers Can Save Big on Top-Rated Mattresses and Bedding Accessories

HOUSTON, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mattress Firm, the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, is kicking off the summer shopping season by announcing its biggest Memorial Day sale ever. During the summer savings event, consumers can save big on the best mattresses and bedding accessories to refresh their sleep space in time for the new season.

Mattress Firm Logo (PRNewsfoto/Mattress Firm) (PRNewswire)

Starting May 4, customers can shop Mattress Firm's Memorial Day sale to save up to $500 and get a king mattress for the price of a queen, or queen mattress for the price of a twin. Shoppers can also receive a FREE adjustable base with qualifying purchase.

Those looking for the perfect Mother's Day present need not worry! Customers can save up to 50% on select mattresses from top-rated brands like Sealy, Serta and Beautyrest during Mattress Firm's 72 Hour Mother's Day Sale from May 7 to May 9.

In addition to huge savings on top mattress brands, Mattress Firm is also offering up to 40% savings on select accessories during its "Bundle & Save" bedding essentials event from May 18-31.

Upgrade your sleep sanctuaries this summer with these cool deals today through May 31.

In-Store and Online:

Get a king bed for the price of a queen; Get a queen bed for the price of a twin 1

Save up to $500 , PLUS a FREE adjustable base 2 up to $499 value with qualifying purchase

Hot Buys 3 (5/4-5/31) – Up to 60% off + Queen mattresses starting at $199.99 ( in stock for fast delivery! )

Bundle & Save on Bedding Essentials 4 (5/18-5/31)

0% interest for 60 Months on purchases of $2999+ 5 with your Mattress Firm credit card. Equal monthly payments required for 60 months. No money down.

Get a new bed for $1 per month6 for 3 months with special financing offer.

Limited Time Offers:

Mother's Day 72 Hour Sale 7 (5/7-5/9)

Sleepy's Sale7 (exclusively at Mattress Firm) (5/11-5/24)

Online Exclusives :

Night Owl Sale 8 (5/15 8PM -5/16 8AM )

Big Holiday Flash Sale9 (5/27-5/31 beginning at 9PM and ending 9AM each day)

Special Offers:

Military Members

Shoppers can get guidance from Mattress Firm's Sleep Experts® anytime and anywhere by visiting a store or participating in an online chat. For more help finding your dream bed, shoppers can also quickly match with their perfect mattress by using the MattressMatcher® on MattressFirm.com.

For more information on the best Mattress Firm Memorial Day sale ever, or to find your nearest Mattress Firm store, visit mattressfirm.com/sale.

Disclaimers:

Visit a store or see mattressfirm.com for complete details.

1King Bed for Queen Price, Queen Bed for Twin Price

Offer valid 5/4/22 – 5/31/22. Get select king-sized mattresses for the regular price of a queen-sized mattress of the same model. Or get select queen-sized mattresses for the regular price of a twin-sized mattress of the same model. Savings applied to our everyday low price. Savings vary by mattress and model. Product selection may vary by store. Additional exclusions apply. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

2Free Adjustable Base

Offer 5/4/22 – 5/31/22. Receive a free Head Up 50 adjustable base (up to a $499.99 value) with select mattress purchases (free queen adjustable base with minimum $999 purchase, or free king adjustable base with minimum $1299 purchase). Free adjustable base offer valid on same size mattress purchased. Split king or split California king base purchases consist of 2 bases. Adjustable bases not eligible for returns: Price of adjustable base (up to $499.99) will be deducted from refund if mattress is returned. Offer valid while supplies last. Additional exclusions apply. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

3Hot Buys

Offer valid 5/4/22 – 5/31/22. Savings applied to our low price. Offer valid only on models indicated and while supplies last. Not valid on previous purchases. Delivery restrictions apply. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

4Bundle & Save on Bedding Essentials

Offer valid from 5/18/22 to 5/31/22. Save 20% when you buy 2 qualifying bedding essential items; save 30% when you buy 3 qualifying bedding essential items; or save 40% when you buy 4 or more qualifying bedding essential items. Savings applied to listed price. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

50% Interest for 60 Months

No interest will be charged, and equal monthly payments are required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. The payments equal the initial total promo purchase amount divided by the number of months in the promo period, rounded up to the next whole dollar. These payments may be higher than the payments that would be required if this purchase was a non-promo purchase. Regular account terms apply to non-promo purchases. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum Interest Charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

6Pay $1 Per Month for the First 3 Months with Mattress Firm Credit Card

*0% APR: 3 years with a minimum purchase of $1499 on your Mattress Firm or any Synchrony HOME credit card. 36 monthly payments required. Offer valid 5/4/22 – 5/31/22. Qualifying purchase amount must be on one receipt. No interest will be charged, and 36 monthly payments will be required on promo purchase until it is paid in full. For the first 3 months, the monthly payment will be equal to $1. For new accounts: Purchase APR is 29.99%. Minimum interest charge is $2. Existing cardholders: See your credit card agreement terms. Subject to credit approval. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Additional exclusions apply. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

7Mother's Day 72-Hour Sale and Up to 50% off Sleepy's Mattresses

Sale valid 5/7/22 – 5/9/22 and 5/11-5/24. Save up to 50% on select products. Offer valid only on models indicated. Not valid on previous purchases. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

8Night Owl Sale (Online Only)

Offer valid online only from 5/16/22 at 8 p.m. to 5/18/22 at 8 a.m. Save $100 when you spend $499+ or save $200 when you spend $999+. Additional savings applies to online exclusive models only. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Additional exclusions apply. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

9Big Holiday Flash Sale (Online Only)

Offer valid online only from 5/27/22-5/31/22 from 9 p.m. to 9 a.m. each day. Get an extra 20% off select purchases. Extra savings apply to online exclusive models only. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Additional exclusions apply. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

10Military Discount

Save an additional 20% on select purchases or additional 10% on Purple with offer code. Savings applied to listed sale prices. Offer not valid on previous purchases. Additional exclusions apply. Visit mattressfirm.com or see a Sleep Expert™ in-store for complete details.

About Mattress Firm

Mattress Firm, the nation's largest omni-channel mattress specialty retailer, has been helping solve America's sleep problems for more than 90 years through our family of brands. Every one of our more than 6,500 passionate Sleep Experts are driven by a common purpose: to change people's lives through better sleep. Whether browsing online or in one of our 2,300+ stores, our highly trained team provides personalized service and advice to help customers choose the right mattress and bedding products based on their unique needs. Our expertly curated selection of products include leading brands such as Beautyrest®, Nectar®, Sealy®, Serta®, Simmons®, Sleepy's® Stearns & Foster®, Tempur-Pedic®, Tuft & Needle®, tulo®, and Purple®. Mattress Firm supports local and national charities through product and monetary donations and offers employee volunteering opportunities to serve their communities. No matter the time of night, Mattress Firm wants to help people get the sleep they deserve. Our Sleep.com website provides expert advice and helps people explore the health benefits of quality sleep, and the Sleep.com app provides free sleep tracking and personalized insights to improve sleep.

Achieve your best sleep by visiting MattressFirm.com, and learn more on the Mattress Firm Newsroom and by following @MattressFirm on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

Mattress Firm Public Relations

Media Contacts:

G'Nai Blakemore

Gnai.Blakemore@mfrm.com

Amanda Yodice

ayodice@golin.com

