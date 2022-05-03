Greenscreens.ai & Tai Software join forces to help freight brokers make intelligent, data-driven decisions on the fly

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tai Software, a TMS built specifically for brokers, and Greenscreens.ai, a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the truckload spot market announced today that they have completed an integration partnership to enable advanced, predictive spot market pricing within the Tai TMS domestic freight management system.

Tai Software is committed to providing brokers with the most innovative tools on the market and making sure those tools are built into the broker's daily process. Tai focuses on providing workflow optimization, so brokers can get their job done faster. Carrier reps save an average of 11 hours a week when they switch to Tai TMS because their carrier network, load boards, and capacity tools display on a single screen.

Greenscreens.ai's goal is to help the logistics industry shift to real-time, dynamic pricing. Using unassisted artificial intelligence powered by advanced machine learning techniques, Greenscreens.ai provides a cutting-edge pricing strategy solution to allow brokerages and 3PLs to analyze billions of transactional data points in seconds. Greenscreens.ai provides the most accurate, up to the minute truckload pricing available on the market. The end result is getting customer and carrier sales reps focused on revenue generating activities like establishing new client relationships, quoting more customers, and efficiently covering more loads. Greenscreens.ai's ultimate mission is to help customers win more business, more profitably.

The partnership between Tai Software and Greenscreens is another instance of both companies bringing tools into the broker's workflow that allow reps to make intelligent, data-driven decisions on the fly. The integration lets Tai TMS users view Greenscreen's robust rate intelligence tool and compare directly to their own historical quotes while evaluating and negotiating active carrier quotes.

"I first heard about Greenscreens from ARL Logistics (Tai TMS and Greenscreens.ai Customer). ARL has a very creative team. They've got a knack for finding and immediately adopting innovative tools. The Tai Software team unanimously agreed we wanted to create the integration with Greenscreens. Rate intelligence for brokers is critical in today's market. Tai TMS is designed to optimize the broker's workflow and adding rating tools falls right in line with that goal", said Sean McGillicuddy, Tai Software's VP of Sales & Marketing.

Greenscreens.ai has partnered with leading organizations, like Tai Software that understand the power of a connected ecosystem and want to revolutionize the digital evolution of logistics. By connecting people, price, demand and supply, in the systems you and your trading partners already use, the companies together enable a truly digital dynamic sourcing experience.

According to Dawn Salvucci-Favier, CEO of Greenscreens.ai, "We are committed to collaborating with thought-leaders like Tai Software to not only ensure the seamless flow of TMS transactional data that powers our AI & machine-learning, but also to allow users to have the full Greenscreens.ai experience within their existing systems and workflow. The success that we've already seen with our mutual customers and the collaboration between our teams throughout the process has made this relationship a natural fit and a win-win for both companies and our customers."

About Tai Software

Tai TMS is an all-in-one domestic freight management system for full truckload and LTL shipments. Tai gives your team unmatched speed and scalability with automation implanted into every phase, along with direct integrations to carriers, load boards, and capacity tools.

Tai Software's core group of developers and freight industry experts has helped freight brokers scale growth for over 20 years. We are dedicated to introducing unique, envelope-pushing, instantly accessible products to the transportation management industry. We believe in perfecting our existing products and expanding only when we can meet our own highest standards. Our lean organization allows us to focus on continuous innovation to ensure our customers are always empowered with the most cutting-edge software.

About Greenscreens.ai

Greenscreens.ai is a dynamic pricing infrastructure for the logistics industry that delivers buy and sell-side market intelligence and business insights to help you grow and protect your margins. We exist to help our customers quote with confidence & win more business…more profitably. Our solution combines the power of aggregated market data and your company's data with advanced machine learning techniques to deliver short-term predictive freight market pricing specific to your company's individual buying and selling behavior. For more information about Greenscreens.ai visit: https://greenscreens.ai

