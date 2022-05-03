Destination Kohler Unveils Exclusive Wellness Immersion Weekends for 2022, Including the Return of the Kohler Well-Being Experience, Presented by Prevea Health

Dr. Michael Roizen, Anna Kaiser, Dr. Bryan Williams, Jenny Bergold, Ashley Kohler and Nikki Miller to headline 2022 Kohler Well-Being Experience

KOHLER, Wis., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Destination Kohler is pleased to announce the return of the one-of-a-kind Kohler Well-Being Experience weekend in late June, presented by Prevea Health, with gifts from lifestyle brand goop. Set against the backdrop of the Midwest's premier luxury resort, guests attending the Kohler Well-Being Experience will have the unique opportunity to explore everything the five-star resort has to offer while gaining a fresh perspective on the world of well-being from influential figures. Dr. Michael Roizen, Anna Kaiser, mindfulness educator Catherine Ekeleme in partnership with goop, and Dr. Bryan Williams join Destination Kohler's own roster of experts from Yoga on the Lake, Bold Cycle, Sports Core, and Kohler Waters Spa for special programming throughout the weekend.

Catherine Ekeleme, in partnership with goop (PRNewswire)

Guests can now purchase tickets and overnight packages for the Kohler Well-Being Experience which kicks off Friday, June 24 and extends throughout the weekend with rejuvenating and inspiring keynote addresses, engaging group workouts and activities from Destination Kohler's wellness businesses.

In addition to the Well-Being Experience, Destination Kohler is hosting a new series of Wellness Immersion Weekends throughout the year. These flexible and tailored weekends offer private Yoga Nidra, guided hikes at River Wildlife, intention setting and journaling, a custom-blend essential oils class, and wellness assessments. Access to a Wellness Concierge is include to help guests customize their itinerary to explore the resort's full range of offerings.

"We're thrilled to welcome local residents and travelers alike to experience wellness in their own way," said Ashley Kohler, Director of Wellness for Kohler Co. "Kohler Hospitality continues to elevate its balanced wellness offerings for guests looking to optimize their well-being. Whether attending the Kohler Well-Being Experience to join a unique community celebrating wellness, or exploring the comprehensive, curated experiences offered with our new Wellness Immersion Weekends; we know guests will enjoy coming together with other like-minded health seekers through these special experiences to discover their way to well."

Kohler Well-Being Experience:

The three-day wellness extravaganza will include partner-led keynote sessions focusing on breathwork, meditation and athletic fitness by thought leaders including presenting sponsor Prevea Health. "We are honored to partner with Prevea Health for this exciting weekend," shared Ashley Kohler. "Prevea's expertise in health care and leading-edge medical research, and well-being resources will help to further guide our guests in their wellness journeys."

Headlining talent includes:

Dr. Michael Roizen – American anesthesiologist and internist, award-winning author and chief wellness officer at the Cleveland Clinic.

Anna Kaiser – Celebrity trainer and fitness entrepreneur. As the founder of AKT, one of the nation's fastest-growing luxury boutique fitness franchise concepts, Kaiser has helped transform thousands of clients' lives. – Celebrity trainer and fitness entrepreneur. As the founder of AKT, one of the nation's fastest-growing luxury boutique fitness franchise concepts, Kaiser has helped transform thousands of clients' lives.

Dr. Bryan Williams – Keynote speaker, consultant and author, Dr. Williams is a noted authority on service excellence and leadership effectiveness and is passionate about serving others so they may better serve the world.

Catherine Ekeleme , in partnership with goop – Catherine is a movement and mindfulness educator passionate about helping people create a greater sense of vitality through conscious connection. A longtime global and intuitive wellness practitioner based in Los Angeles, CA , Catherine specializes in delivering effective and enlivening activations of the mind, body and spirit.

Jenny Bergold – Bergold started practicing yoga in 1999 and began teaching yoga in 2009. She has a 200-Hour Hatha certification from Heaven Meets Earth Yoga in Evanston, IL,and a 200-Hour Kundalini certification. Her vibrational sound healings classes focus on the mind and meditation, healing the body through asana and sound, and uplifting the spirit through inspiration.

The event's special guest speakers will be joined by local experts from Kohler Hospitality's Kohler Waters Spa, an industry leader in hydrotherapy treatments; Yoga On the Lake, a premier, holistic yoga studio; Bold Cycle, a boutique, community-driven spin studio that motivates cyclists to ride to the next level; and Sports Core Health & Racquet Club, a hub for unique fitness classes and tennis instruction with certified leaders.

Throughout the weekend, guests will have the chance to reconnect and recharge with like-minded members of the wellness community through fun, informative and refreshing experiences, from a hair-braid bar to informative sessions with partners like Skin Authority and Naturopathica, to fun-filled social events like an opening ceremony hosted at Riverbend, Kohler's private estate.

The Kohler Well-Being Experience and Destination Kohler are proud to support Mental Health America, a non-profit organization that promotes mental wellness through education, prevention programming, advocacy, and resource referrals for care and recovery.

Tickets and Overnight Packages Now Available

The Kohler Well-Being Experience provides full-weekend packages or per-session ticket options such as the Weekend Pass which includes full-access to programming including a Friday evening welcome reception at Riverbend and Saturday evening dinner at Kohler Design Center. The Saturday Day Pass includes access to Saturday's programming and evening dinner at Kohler Design Center; and the Saturday Evening Pass includes access to the evening dinner at Kohler Design Center. Ticket prices start at $115 per person.

Individuals seeking to complement their wellness experience with five-star accommodations and amenities can enjoy the Well-Being Two-Night Package which includes two nights' accommodations, full-access to programming and social events, in-room amenity (valued at $100), and shuttle service throughout the resort. The package options are available to book at the iconic American Club (rates starting at $607 per person and based on double occupancy) or Inn on Woodlake (rates starting at $507 per person and based on double occupancy).

To purchase overnight package tickets please call Central Reservations at 1-800-344-2838. Weekend and individual day passes are available here. Full line-up of talent and programming, here.

Wellness Immersion Weekends

Destination Kohler is also pleased to offer a new a series of Wellness Immersion Weekends at the resort on July 8-10, Sept. 9-11, and Oct. 7-9. Guests can experience private Yoga Nidra, guided hikes at River Wildlife, intention setting and journaling, a custom-blend essential oils class, wellness assessment, and will connect with the resort's Wellness Concierge to customize a personal wellness experience so guests can find wellness their own way.

Click here for package pricing and itinerary details.

Destination Kohler plans to host these events with full attendance. We continue to follow the guidance of public health authorities and are currently working on specific guidelines that may be required of attendees. New information and updates will continue to be shared accordingly.

For more information about Destination Kohler's offerings or reservations, please call 800-344-2838 or visit DestinationKohler.com. Stay up to date on resort news and happenings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Prevea Health

Founded in Green Bay, Wis. in 1996, Prevea Health is a health care organization that provides high-quality, primary and specialty health care in 100+ locations across Wisconsin in clinic and hospital settings. It is partnered with six Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) hospitals across Wisconsin to provide patients a system of highly coordinated care, close to home: HSHS St. Vincent Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center in Green Bay; HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan; HSHS St. Clare Memorial Hospital in Oconto Falls; HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire; and HSHS St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls. For more information, visit www.prevea.com.

About Kohler Hospitality & Real Estate Group

The Kohler Co. Hospitality & Real Estate profile includes The American Club, which is the only Forbes Five-Star resort hotel in the Midwest and the Three-Star Inn on Woodlake. It has world-renowned golf venues of Whistling Straits and Blackwolf Run. A sister property, The Old Course Hotel, Golf Resort & Spa resides in St. Andrews, Scotland, the birthplace of golf, and is recognized as one of the more luxurious resorts in the world. In 2017, Kohler Co. opened LODGE KOHLER, a AAA Four Diamond property, in the heart of Titletown, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Destination Kohler

Herb Kohler created Kohler Co.'s Hospitality & Real Estate Group with the reclamation of The American Club from an immigrant dormitory and then built championship golf courses, The Straits and The Irish at Whistling Straits and The River and Meadow Valleys at Blackwolf Run, all designed by Pete Dye and all in the top 100 of public courses. Kohler's Whistling Straits hosted the Ryder Cup in September 2021. Kohler Waters Spa is the only Forbes Five-Star spa in Wisconsin. The resort features 500 acres of river and forest, and 12 dining establishments from the Four-Star Immigrant Restaurant to traditional pub fare of The Horse & Plow as well as River Wildlife. Herb Kohler believes the log cabin of River Wildlife has the best country gourmet dining in the United States. The resort is located in the surrounds of the Village of Kohler, Wisconsin, one hour south of Green Bay, one hour north of Milwaukee and two and a half hours north of Chicago on I-43.

LizbethRincon-Moss

Kohler Co.

Lizbeth.Rincon-Moss@Kohler.com

Kaitlyn Kennedy

Agency H5 for Kohler Co.

KohlerH5@AgencyH5.com

Anna Kaiser – Celebrity trainer and fitness (PRNewswire)

Destination Kohler (PRNewsfoto/Destination Kohler) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kohler Co.