Compass Score for Mining Hardware Will Help Customers Make Better Decisions Faster

Factoring five key data points into a single score for new and used ASICs will make purchase decisions easier

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Compass Mining ("Compass" or "the Company"), the world's first and largest online marketplace for bitcoin mining hardware, hosting, and reselling, today announced an enhancement to their hardware selling and reselling: Compass Score. This new feature will help retail customers find the best value when purchasing an ASIC and hosting .

The Compass Score is comprised of several factors including: purchase price, monthly hosting cost, estimated online date, miner efficiency (TH/s), current network difficulty1, current bitcoin price and age of the machine. The scores will be used in both direct Compass sales and on the Compass Marketplace. The new Compass Score will assist retail customers in comparing their options; save their time from lengthy comparisons and simply see the highest rated options available

Whit Gibbs, CEO of Compass Mining, commented, "With each enhancement to Compass Mining, we keep trying to make our customers' decisions easier. Compass Score is designed to reduce confusion and enhance consumer confidence. Whether you are looking for a brand-new miner or a secondhand ASIC, the Compass Score will help you make the best choice to get you into bitcoin mining quickly and efficiently. Every time we look at a new feature, we ask ourselves: will this help everyone mine bitcoin? – and the Compass Score does that."

In phase two of Compass Score, resellers will get enhanced tools to understand the factors that impacted their score. This will give resellers a chance to analyze the score factors under their control to market their ASIC in a way to position them competitively within the marketplace. This feature will roll out later this year.

More information about the Compass Score can be found here: https://compassmining.io/hardware

About Compass Mining

Compass Mining is a bitcoin-first, proof-of-work mining hardware and hosting company on a mission to strengthen Bitcoin's network by democratizing hash rate. Compass' mining marketplace offers easy procurement, deployment of mining machines, and resale for institutional and retail clients. Compass also produces industry-leading research and educational content through a variety of tailored media product offerings. Mining is a notoriously opaque sector of the Bitcoin industry, but Compass now guides everyone's path to successfully mine bitcoin. Thanks to Compass, now everyone can mine bitcoin.

For more information on Compass Mining, visit https://compassmining.io/

1 Considers the amount of hashrate present in the Bitcoin network as a factor in determining mining rewards

