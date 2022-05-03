Car Capital Receives Industry Honors

GRAPEVINE, Texas, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Capital, best known for their proprietary, SaaS platform, Dealer Electronic Auto Loan System (DEALS), that makes it possible for their dealer partners to approve up to 100% of their credit-challenged car buyers, has received two recent honors.

"We could not be more pleased by the momentum we are seeing at Car Capital." —Justin Tisler, Co-founder and CEO

Car Capital has been honored by Cherokee Media Group as one of their Emerging 8 in recognition for their work to improve the automotive industry through technology. They were congratulated at a luncheon along with the other honorees at the Auto Intel Summit on April 13. Also at the Auto Intel Summit, Cory R. Cox, chief revenue officer at Car Capital, had the privilege to lead a session about SaaS technology and how it can help dealerships evolve and thrive.

SubPrime Auto Finance News has included Car Capital as a new member of the Special Finance 175 which puts a spotlight on companies that flourish in the subprime auto finance industry. All honorees are featured in the Auto Remarketing April 2022 edition.

"We are honored to be recognized by Cherokee Media Group as one of their Emerging 8 and are equally thrilled with being welcomed as a new member of the Special Finance 175," said Justin Tisler, co-founder and CEO at Car Capital. "We could not be more pleased by the momentum we are seeing at Car Capital."

"Our industry honors have generated a lot of excitement. We are proud of the work everyone on our team has accomplished to make our successes possible," said Cox. "We are looking forward to the future as we continue to pursue making car buying better for everyone involved."

With the Car Capital fully digital platform, DEALS, their dealer partners can make real-time modifications to deal terms based on the economics of each unique car and consumer. And dealer partners get back-end profit based on performance, not a minimum portfolio size.

About Car Capital

Car Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Car Capital Technologies, Inc., was founded to provide dealers with capital and advanced technology to help all consumers buy the cars they need. The executive leadership team, each with decades of experience in the industry, and all their talented associates have joined together to create an exceptional company to make car buying better for everyone. For more information, contact Car Capital at press@carcapital.com or visit carcapital.com.

