Cano Health to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

MIAMI, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cano Health, Inc. ("Cano Health" or the "Company") (NYSE: CANO), a leading value-based primary care provider and population health company, today announced its Chairman and CEO, Dr. Marlow Hernandez, will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

BofA Securities 2022 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Thursday, May 12, 2022 , at 11:20 AM PT / 2:20 PM ET

UBS 2022 Global Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on Monday, May 23, 2022 , at 3:30 PM ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be available on the day of the event on Cano Health's investor relations website at investors.canohealth.com. A replay of the webcast will be available under the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's investor relations website following the completion of the event.

About Cano Health

Cano Health (NYSE: CANO) is a high-touch, technology-powered healthcare company delivering personalized, value-based primary care to more than 250,000 members. With its headquarters in Miami, Florida, Cano Health is transforming healthcare by delivering primary care that measurably improves the health, wellness, and quality of life of its patients and the communities it serves. Founded in 2009, Cano Health has more than 4,000 employees, and operates primary care medical centers and supports affiliated providers in eight states and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit canohealth.com or investors.canohealth.com.

