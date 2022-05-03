Blackbaud Announces 2022 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Total Revenue Increases 17.3% Year-Over-Year with Organic Recurring Revenue Growth of 6.6%; Blackbaud Reiterates Full Year 2022 Financial Guidance and Outlook

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

"The first quarter was a stronger than expected start to the year," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "Just two months ago we gave our 2022 financial guidance that called for total revenue growth of approximately 17% at the midpoint of our guidance range, a significant acceleration in organic revenue growth to approximately 5%, and nearly 30% on a Rule of 40 at constant currency, which is roughly a 250-basis-point improvement year-over-year. We are pacing well against our plan, moving quickly to integrate EVERFI, and remain confident in our full-year outlook with solid visibility into the remainder of 2022 and beyond. By balancing sustainable mid-to-high single-digit organic revenue growth and meaningful margin expansion over the next few years, we believe we can create significant value for our customers, employees and shareholders."

First Quarter 2022 Results Compared to First Quarter 2021 Results:

GAAP total revenue was $257.1 million , up 17.3%, with $244.7 million in GAAP recurring revenue, up 18.3%.

Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue increased 6.6%.

GAAP loss from operations was $6.0 million , with GAAP operating margin of (2.3)%, a decrease of 530 basis points.

Non-GAAP income from operations was $43.4 million , with non-GAAP operating margin of 16.9%, a decrease of 460 basis points.

GAAP net loss was $10.4 million , with GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.20 , down $0.20 per share.

Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance of $7 .2 million.

Non-GAAP net income was $29.5 million , with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.57 , down $0.11 per share.

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $57.2 million , unchanged from prior year, with non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 22.2%, a decrease of 120 basis points.

GAAP net cash provided by operating activities was $24.5 million , a decrease of $5.6 million .

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow was $8.4 million , a decrease of $10.4 million , with non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow margin of 3.3%, a decrease of 530 basis points.

"We started the year ahead of plan for both revenue growth and profitability," said Tony Boor, executive vice president and CFO, Blackbaud. "During the first quarter, we posted total revenue growth of 17.3% and organic recurring revenue growth was 6.6%, driven by elevated transactional volume and continued growth in contractual recurring revenue. As we discussed when we issued our guidance in February, our profitability to start the year reflects the addition of EVERFI and incremental spend in areas like innovation, security and go-to-market that was pushed from 2021 into 2022. Our overperformance versus plan in the first quarter gives us heightened confidence in our ability to achieve our full-year financial guidance, and we are executing well on our plan to achieve Rule of 40 as a company, which we ultimately expect to drive significant earnings and adjusted free cash flow growth over the next several years. Given our recent performance and our acquisition of EVERFI, we raised our Rule of 40 performance incentive targets for 2022 and 2023 to 29% and 33%, respectively, as we target our mid-term goal of roughly 35% on the Rule of 40 in the next few years."

An explanation of all non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this press release, including the Rule of 40, is included below under the heading "Non-GAAP Financial Measures." A reconciliation of the company's non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Recent Company Highlights

Visit www.blackbaud.com/newsroom for more information about Blackbaud's recent highlights.

Financial Outlook

Blackbaud today reiterated its 2022 full year financial guidance:

Non-GAAP revenue of $1.075 billion to $1.095 billion

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 24.0% to 24.5%

Non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.63 to $2.82

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow of $165.0 million to $175.0 million

Included in its 2022 full year financial guidance are the following assumptions:

Non-GAAP annualized effective tax rate is expected to be 20%

Interest expense for the year is expected to be approximately $30.0 million to $33.0 million

Fully diluted shares for the year are expected to be in the range of 52.0 million to 53.5 million

Capital expenditures for the year are expected to be in the range of $60.0 million to $70.0 million , including approximately $45.0 million to $55.0 million of capitalized software development costs

Blackbaud has not reconciled forward-looking full-year non-GAAP financial measures contained in this news release to their most directly comparable GAAP measures, as permitted by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. Such reconciliations would require unreasonable efforts at this time to estimate and quantify with a reasonable degree of certainty various necessary GAAP components, including for example those related to compensation, acquisition transactions and integration, tax items or others that may arise during the year. These components and other factors could materially impact the amount of the future directly comparable GAAP measures, which may differ significantly from their non-GAAP counterparts.

In order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the previously disclosed Security Incident discovered in May 2020 (the "Security Incident"). For full year 2022, Blackbaud currently expects net cash outlays of $25 million to $35 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. In line with the Company's policy, all associated costs due to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, are expensed as incurred. As of March 31, 2022, Blackbaud has not recorded a loss contingency related to the Security Incident as it is unable to reasonably estimate the possible amount or range of such loss. Please refer to the section below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information on Blackbaud's use of non-GAAP financial measures.

Conference Call Details

What: Blackbaud's 2022 First Quarter Conference Call

When: May 4, 2022

Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

Live Call: 1-877-407-3088 (US/Canada)

Webcast: Blackbaud's Investor Relations Webpage

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com, or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Investor Contact:

Media Contact:

Steve Hufford

media@blackbaud.com

Director, Investor Relations





IR@blackbaud.com







Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements which are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the predictability of our financial condition and results of operations. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: management of integration of acquired companies; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; a shifting revenue mix that may impact gross margin; continued success in sales growth; cybersecurity and data protection risks and related liabilities; uncertainty regarding the COVID-19 disruption; potential litigation involving us; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. Blackbaud assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Trademarks

All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Blackbaud has provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. Blackbaud uses non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing its operational performance. Accordingly, Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating its ongoing operational performance and trends and in comparing its financial results from period-to-period with other companies in Blackbaud's industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, these non-GAAP financial measures may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above exclude the impact of certain transactions that Blackbaud believes are not directly related to its operating performance in any particular period, but are for its long-term benefit over multiple periods. Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect its ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of trends in its business.

While Blackbaud believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information, non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment. In addition, and in order to provide a meaningful basis for comparison, Blackbaud now uses non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow in analyzing its operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is defined as operating cash flow less capital expenditures, including costs required to be capitalized for software development, and capital expenditures for property and equipment, plus cash outflows, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident. Blackbaud believes non-GAAP free cash flow and non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow provide useful measures of the company's operating performance. Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow is not intended to represent and should not be viewed as the amount of residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

In addition, Blackbaud uses non-GAAP organic revenue growth, non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis and non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth, in analyzing its operating performance. Blackbaud believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, for evaluating the periodic growth of its business on a consistent basis. Each of these measures excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, each of these measures reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies as if they were combined throughout the prior period. In addition, each of these measures excludes prior period revenue associated with divested businesses. The exclusion of the prior period revenue is to present the results of the divested businesses within the results of the combined company for the same period of time in both the prior and current periods. Blackbaud believes this presentation provides a more comparable representation of its current business' organic revenue growth and revenue run-rate.

Rule of 40 is defined as non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income plus interest, net; income tax provision; depreciation; amortization of intangible assets from business combinations; amortization of software development costs; acquisition-related deferred revenue write-down; stock-based compensation; acquisition-related integration costs; acquisition-related expenses; employee severance; restructuring and other real estate activities; and costs, net of insurance, related to the Security Incident.

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,786 $ 55,146 Restricted cash 279,594 596,616 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $10,772 and $11,155 at

March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 91,770 102,726 Customer funds receivable 2,049 977 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 99,913 95,506 Total current assets 507,112 850,971 Property and equipment, net 112,675 111,428 Operating lease right-of-use assets 51,808 53,883 Software development costs, net 126,766 121,377 Goodwill 1,056,794 1,058,640 Intangible assets, net 683,348 698,052 Other assets 90,194 77,266 Total assets $ 2,628,697 $ 2,971,617 Liabilities and stockholders' equity



Current liabilities:



Trade accounts payable $ 39,490 $ 22,067 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 72,195 100,096 Due to customers 278,179 594,273 Debt, current portion 18,116 18,697 Deferred revenue, current portion 350,952 374,499 Total current liabilities 758,932 1,109,632 Debt, net of current portion 963,109 937,483 Deferred tax liability 144,590 148,465 Deferred revenue, net of current portion 4,725 4,247 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 50,785 53,386 Other liabilities 1,506 1,344 Total liabilities 1,923,647 2,254,557 Commitments and contingencies



Stockholders' equity:



Preferred stock; 20,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 180,000,000 shares authorized,

67,658,172 and 66,165,666 shares issued at March 31, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively 68 66 Additional paid-in capital 993,223 968,927 Treasury stock, at cost; 14,715,944 and 14,182,805 shares at March 31,

2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (535,585) (500,911) Accumulated other comprehensive income 15,295 6,522 Retained earnings 232,049 242,456 Total stockholders' equity 705,050 717,060 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,628,697 $ 2,971,617

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 Revenue



Recurring $ 244,666 $ 206,750 One-time services and other 12,458 12,441 Total revenue 257,124 219,191 Cost of revenue



Cost of recurring 112,174 88,865 Cost of one-time services and other 11,188 14,520 Total cost of revenue 123,362 103,385 Gross profit 133,762 115,806 Operating expenses



Sales, marketing and customer success 55,216 48,793 Research and development 39,952 29,179 General and administrative 43,762 30,587 Amortization 811 549 Restructuring — 54 Total operating expenses 139,741 109,162 (Loss) income from operations (5,979) 6,644 Interest expense (7,599) (5,114) Other income (expense), net 1,121 (1,010) (Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes (12,457) 520 Income tax (benefit) provision (2,050) 684 Net loss $ (10,407) $ (164) Loss per share



Basic $ (0.20) $ — Diluted $ (0.20) $ — Common shares and equivalents outstanding



Basic weighted average shares 51,199,717 47,363,197 Diluted weighted average shares 51,199,717 47,363,197 Other comprehensive income



Foreign currency translation adjustment (2,132) 2,511 Unrealized gain on derivative instruments, net of tax 10,905 4,149 Total other comprehensive income 8,773 6,660 Comprehensive (loss) income $ (1,634) $ 6,496

Blackbaud, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, (dollars in thousands) 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities



Net loss $ (10,407) $ (164) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization 25,545 20,461 Provision for credit losses and sales returns 1,875 2,141 Stock-based compensation expense 27,860 30,005 Deferred taxes (7,431) (1,142) Amortization of deferred financing costs and discount 645 506 Other non-cash adjustments (150) (32) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition and disposal of

businesses:



Accounts receivable 9,010 10,407 Prepaid expenses and other assets (2,067) (17,426) Trade accounts payable 15,919 7,550 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (13,430) 549 Deferred revenue (22,865) (22,752) Net cash provided by operating activities 24,504 30,103 Cash flows from investing activities



Purchase of property and equipment (4,266) (3,470) Capitalized software development costs (12,683) (9,302) Purchase of net assets of acquired companies, net of cash and restricted cash

acquired (19,985) — Net cash used in investing activities (36,934) (12,772) Cash flows from financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of debt 59,400 80,700 Payments on debt (33,765) (59,667) Employee taxes paid for withheld shares upon equity award settlement (34,674) (18,426) Change in due to customers (315,294) (353,597) Change in customer funds receivable (1,115) (563) Purchase of treasury stock — (28,066) Net cash used in financing activities (325,448) (379,619) Effect of exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (504) 230 Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (338,382) (362,058) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 651,762 644,969 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 313,380 $ 282,911

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the consolidated balance sheets that sum to the total of the same such amounts shown above in the consolidated statements of cash flows:

(dollars in thousands) March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,786 $ 55,146 Restricted cash 279,594 596,616 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash in the statement of cash flows $ 313,380 $ 651,762

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP Revenue $ 257,124 $ 219,191





GAAP gross profit $ 133,762 $ 115,806 GAAP gross margin 52.0 % 52.8 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Stock-based compensation expense 4,149 5,358 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 12,489 9,128 Subtotal 16,638 14,486 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 150,400 $ 130,292 Non-GAAP gross margin 58.5 % 59.4 %





GAAP (loss) income from operations $ (5,979) $ 6,644 GAAP operating margin (2.3) % 3.0 % Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Stock-based compensation expense 27,860 30,005 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 13,300 9,677 Add: Employee severance — 991 Add: Acquisition-related integration costs 643 (98) Add: Acquisition-related expenses 314 65 Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities 71 (111) Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(1) 7,201 — Subtotal 49,389 40,529 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 43,410 $ 47,173 Non-GAAP operating margin 16.9 % 21.5 %





GAAP (loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes $ (12,457) $ 520 GAAP net loss $ (10,407) $ (164)





Shares used in computing GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share 51,199,717 47,363,197 GAAP diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.20) $ —





Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision (2,050) 684 Add: Total non-GAAP adjustments affecting income from operations 49,389 40,529 Non-GAAP income before provision for income taxes 36,932 41,049 Assumed non-GAAP income tax provision(2) 7,386 8,210 Non-GAAP net income $ 29,546 $ 32,839





Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 52,076,858 48,387,042 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.57 $ 0.68





(1) Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred during the three months ended March 31, 2022 of $9.0 million, net of probable insurance recoveries during the same period of $1.8 million. Recorded expenses consisted primarily of payments to third-party service providers and consultants, including legal fees, as well as settlements of customer claims. Not included in this adjustment were costs associated with enhancements to our cybersecurity program. For full year 2022, we currently expect net cash outlays of approximately $25 million to $35 million for ongoing legal fees related to the Security Incident. In line with our policy, legal fees, are expensed as incurred. We have not recorded a liability for a loss contingency related to the Security Incident as of March 31, 2022 because we are unable at this time to reasonably estimate the possible loss or range of loss. (2) Blackbaud applies a non-GAAP effective tax rate of 20.0% when calculating non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share.

Blackbaud, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP revenue $ 257,124 $ 219,191 GAAP revenue growth 17.3 %

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) — 25,229 Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 257,124 $ 244,420 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth 5.2 %







Non-GAAP organic revenue(2) $ 257,124 $ 244,420 Foreign currency impact on non-GAAP organic revenue(3) 911 — Non-GAAP organic revenue on constant currency basis(3) $ 258,035 $ 244,420 Non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis 5.6 %







GAAP recurring revenue $ 244,666 $ 206,750 GAAP recurring revenue growth 18.3 %

Add: Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue(1) — 22,788 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue $ 244,666 $ 229,538 Non-GAAP organic recurring revenue growth 6.6 %







(1) Non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue excludes incremental acquisition-related revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP that is attributable to companies acquired in the current fiscal year. For companies acquired in the immediately preceding fiscal year, non-GAAP acquisition-related revenue reflects presentation of full-year incremental non-GAAP revenue derived from such companies, as if they were combined throughout the prior period. (2) Non-GAAP organic revenue for the prior year periods presented herein may not agree to non-GAAP organic revenue presented in the respective prior period quarterly financial information solely due to the manner in which non-GAAP organic revenue growth is calculated. (3) To determine non-GAAP organic revenue growth on a constant currency basis, revenues from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO.

Blackbaud, Inc.

Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued) (Unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net loss $ (10,407) $ (164) Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Interest, net 7,476 4,962 Add: GAAP income tax (benefit) provision (2,050) 684 Add: Depreciation 3,538 3,211 Add: Amortization of intangibles from business combinations 13,300 9,677 Add: Amortization of software development costs(1) 9,245 7,963 Subtotal 31,509 26,497 Non-GAAP EBITDA $ 21,102 $ 26,333 Non-GAAP EBITDA margin 8.2 %







Non-GAAP adjustments:



Add: Stock-based compensation expense 27,860 30,005 Add: Employee severance — 991 Add: Acquisition-related integration costs 643 (98) Add: Acquisition-related expenses 314 65 Add: Restructuring and other real estate activities 71 (111) Add: Security Incident-related costs, net of insurance(2) 7,201 — Subtotal 36,089 30,852 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 57,191 $ 57,185 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin 22.2 %







Rule of 40(3) 27.4 %







Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 57,191 57,185 Foreign currency impact on Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA(4) 501 (504) Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on constant currency basis(4) $ 57,692 $ 56,681 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis 22.4 %







Rule of 40 on constant currency basis(5) 28.0 %







(1) Includes amortization expense related to software development costs and amortization expense from capitalized cloud computing implementation costs. (2) Includes Security Incident-related costs incurred, net of probable insurance recoveries. See additional details in the reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP operating income above. (3) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin. See Non-GAAP organic revenue growth table above. (4) To determine non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA on a constant currency basis, non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA from entities reporting in foreign currencies were translated to U.S. Dollars using the comparable prior period's quarterly weighted average foreign currency exchange rates. The primary foreign currencies creating the impact are the Australian Dollar, British Pound, Canadian Dollar and EURO. (5) Measured by non-GAAP organic revenue growth on constant currency basis plus non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin on constant currency basis.

(dollars in thousands) Three months ended

March 31, 2022 2021 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 24,504 $ 30,103 Less: purchase of property and equipment (4,266) (3,470) Less: capitalized software development costs (12,683) (9,302) Non-GAAP free cash flow $ 7,555 $ 17,331 Add: Security Incident-related cash flows, net of insurance 823 1,416 Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow $ 8,378 $ 18,747

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.