Ring Pop Celebrates 45 Years with Celebrity Bakers and a BIG Birthday Contest

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Bazooka Candy Brands, a division of the Bazooka Companies, Inc., kicks off the Ring Pop brand's 45th birthday with the launch of the #RingPop45Contest, calling on friends and families across the country to share their very own Ring Pop-inspired birthday treat on Instagram for a chance to win a $1000 cash gift card and a year's supply of Ring Pops.

The Ring Pop Party kicks off May 2nd, when some of the baking industry's most recognized names show the world their Ring Pop Birthday masterpieces. Ring Pop has been THE party-starting treat for decades so what better way to celebrate the brand's 45th birthday then in partnership with well-known bakers who will bring the iconic, colorful, oversized gem to life with their unique, vibrant, sweet creations. Celebrity bakers who will be joining the fun include: Food Network TV personalities, best-selling authors and shop owners of Jenna Rae Cakes , teacher, Food Network contributor and multi published TV personality Chelsey White , viral baking sensation and public speaker Lindsey Katon , Food Network contributor and multi-published Coty Beth and author and content creator Sheri Wilson .

For the entire month of May, Ring Pop encourages fans to showcase how they are celebrating the brand's birthday by baking a birthday treat and sharing their photos on Instagram, tagging @RingPopOfficial and #RingPop45Contest. All five celebrity bakers will judge the contest with a focus on creativity, design and passion for Ring Pop. Participants are encouraged to have fun and absolutely no professional baking skills are required - Bling on the competition!

"Ring Pop has been the ultimate party starter for years. With so many colors and flavors in the line, there's always a special Ring Pop to make celebrations with friends and families even better," says Rebecca Silberfarb, Senior Director of Marketing at Bazooka Candy Brands. "We're excited to invite everyone to join the Ring Pop 45th Birthday Party and looking forward to seeing consumers get creative and have fun!"

Since launching in 1977, Ring Pop has quickly become one of the most beloved and recognized candy brands in the market. The brand's impact in pop culture is undeniable and continues to be showcased from the thousands of #RingPopProposals to Valentine's Day candy grams and celebrity fandom.

Join Ring Pop in celebrating 45 years this May. For full contest rules, visit https://bazookacandybrands.com/bazooka-candy-brands-ring-pop-45th-birthday-contest/. The Ring Pop 45th Birthday contest is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with, Instagram or Meta Platforms, Inc.

