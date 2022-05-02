Quantic™ Electronics Names Ross Sealfon President & Chief Operating Officer

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantic™ Electronics ("Quantic"), a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management ("Arcline"), today announced that Ross Sealfon has been named President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

"Quantic has experienced explosive growth during the first year of operations, highlighted by the acquisition of 12 companies. As we continue to build Quantic, we place a premium on opportunistically incorporating management talent to drive day-to-day operations of our businesses while our company continues its aggressive pursuit of acquisitions," said Kevin Perhamus, CEO of Quantic. "Ross possesses a lengthy track record of success in the industry, and he will play a key role working with the leadership teams at our businesses to meet our strategic growth goals. I look forward to working with him to achieve even greater success for Quantic."

Prior to joining Quantic, Ross worked at Winchester Interconnect for almost 10 years. Most recently Ross was the President of Winchester, but during his tenure he also held leadership positions that included running the Company's RF & Microwave and Hermetic divisions and managing Winchester's M&A and Sales & Marketing functions. Before that he held roles at Longroad Asset Management, deVisscher & Co, and Ernst & Young Transaction Advisory Services.

About Quantic Electronics

Quantic is an electronic component company focused on defining and delivering the future of mission-critical electronics. We have over a century of combined experience as reliable problem-solvers and trusted partners in military, aerospace, industrial and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.quanticnow.com.

