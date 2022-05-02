Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on May 9, 2022

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company dedicated to developing and commercializing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its first quarter 2022 financial results and operational highlights on Monday, May 9, 2022, following the close of U.S. financial markets. Details of the event and replay are as follows:

Conference call details:

Date: May 9, 2022 Time: 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) Dial-in number: 833) 974-2381 (Domestic) or (412) 317-5774 (International) Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events

Participants will be prompted to request to join the Novavax, Inc. call.

To ensure a timely connection, it is recommended that participants join at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled webcast.

Replay details:

Date: Available starting at 7:30 p.m. EDT, May 9, 2022 until 11:59 p.m. U.S. EDT, May 16, 2022 Dial-in number: 877) 344-7529 (Domestic) or (412) 317-0088 (International) Passcode: 9339969 Webcast: ir.novavax.com/events, until August 9, 2022

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX) is a biotechnology company that promotes improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's proprietary recombinant technology platform harnesses the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce highly immunogenic nanoparticles designed to address urgent global health needs. NVX-CoV2373, the company's COVID-19 vaccine, has received conditional authorization from multiple regulatory authorities globally, including the European Commission and the World Health Organization. The vaccine is also under review by multiple regulatory agencies worldwide. In addition to its COVID-19 vaccine, Novavax is also currently evaluating a COVID-seasonal influenza combination vaccine in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial, which combines NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu*, its quadrivalent influenza investigational vaccine candidate. These vaccine candidates incorporate Novavax' proprietary saponin-based Matrix-M™ adjuvant to enhance the immune response and stimulate high levels of neutralizing antibodies.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

*NanoFlu identifies a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) protein nanoparticle influenza vaccine candidate produced by Novavax. This investigational candidate was evaluated during a controlled phase 3 trial conducted during the 2019-2020 influenza season.

Contacts:

Investors

Novavax, Inc.

Alex Delacroix | 240-268-2022

ir@novavax.com

Media

Alison Chartan | 240-720-7804

Laura Keenan Lindsey | 202-709-7521

media@novavax.com

