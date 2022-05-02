Glenbrook Partners Expands Expertise on Global and Faster Payments

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 05/02/2022 – Smarter Faster Payments 2022 Conference – Glenbrook Partners, a leading strategy consulting firm focused exclusively on the payments industry, has announced the expansion of its Global and Fast Payments Practices with the promotion of Cici Northup to Associate Partner and the addition of Joanna Wisniecka to the team.

"We have assisted governments, financial institutions, and non-profit organizations around the world in the work to modernize their payments infrastructure", said Elizabeth McQuerry, a partner at Glenbrook. "This is an exciting moment in the payments industry. Enhancing our team allows us to take this expertise to new markets and to companies eager to advantage themselves in implementing lower cost payment systems with higher availability and faster funds access."

Northup, who has been instrumental in Glenbrook's work in emerging markets, has helped design and develop multiple fast payments systems and financial inclusion strategies for countries in Africa and Asia. Northup added, "We understand the complexities of obtaining the right results for all stakeholders – consumers, merchants, financial institutions, and regulators – to achieve greater efficiency and broader financial inclusion with these systems. This requires bringing all perspectives to the table and understanding the aspirational and practical aspects of rules, systems, and processes."

Northup holds a Master's in Business Administration from the University of Washington, Foster School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Columbia University. She began her career as an analyst at Blue Research, a market research firm, where she led the design phase, analysis, and reporting of qualitative, quantitative, and mixed method research projects.

Wisniecka brings additional expertise in payments strategy, policy and building digital financial services to Glenbrook. During her fourteen year tenure at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, she conducted supervision of payments processing activities at large financial institutions, focused on strategy and product management for the Fedwire Securities and Funds Service, and contributed to business case analysis for what has become FedNow. After the Federal Reserve, Wisniecka led transaction banking, products, and services at a commercial bank in Myanmar, and a United Nations-funded financial inclusion program. "Bringing a global, inclusive perspective to the design and development of digital financial systems is paramount to the success of these systems," noted Wisniecka.

Wisniecka holds a Master's Degree in International Relations from Johns Hopkins University School of Advanced International Studies and a Bachelors in Economics from New York University. She joins Glenbrook as a Global Engagement Manager.

About Glenbrook Partners

Glenbrook is a payments consulting, education, and research firm that brings to our financial services and financial technology clients the unique combination of specialized skills in payments, many years of hands-on experience in the field, and a wide network of professional relationships. The firm helps clients with strategy definition, product development, and the application of technology to solve leading edge problems in the financial services industry. For more information, visit http://www.glenbrook.com/.

