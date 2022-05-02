Era Software Named a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor

SEATTLE, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Era Software, the observability data management company, today announced it has been named a 2022 Cool Vendor in Observability and Monitoring for Logging and Containers1 by Gartner.

Era Software - Era Software observability data management offers modern IT and security organizations the ability to route, ingest, store, and analyze massive amounts of data to get actionable insights in seconds. (PRNewswire)

The report states, "Large enterprises are ingesting more than 10s of TB of log files per day, with an increasing number ingesting more than 100TB and a few approaching a petabyte (1000TB). This is causing fundamental technical challenges and escalating costs to traditional log file aggregation."

Traditional approaches to monitoring and log management developed on legacy architectures built for the pre-cloud era cannot handle the exponentially growing volumes of data. Enterprises are often forced to make hard decisions about choosing what data to collect, creating critical visibility gaps. Without a holistic strategy for managing observability data, especially logs, organizations end up with data silos and complexity. All of this negatively impacts the business.

"We believe, being named a 2022 Gartner Cool Vendor in Observability and Monitoring for Logging and Containers validates our mission to provide customers with an observability data and analytics platform built for the cloud era that significantly reduces log management costs," said Todd Persen, co-founder and chief executive officer, Era Software. "We give you the ability to ingest, store, and query massive amounts of log data in real time and help you gain critical operational insights while removing visibility gaps."

The EraSearch observability data and analytics platform is optimized for high scale, real-time, low-cost log management. Modern IT and security teams gain real-time visibility into applications and infrastructure while eliminating engineering toil. Built from the ground up using cloud-native constructs and on object storage, enterprise customers can deploy EraSearch with EraCloud, the software as a service (SaaS)-based offering or self-hosted. EraSearch and EraCloud enable DevOps teams to deliver cloud services faster while achieving significant cost savings compared to traditional monitoring tools.

"We hear often from IT organizations that a new approach to observability, monitoring, and log management is needed," said Stela Udovicic, senior vice president of marketing, Era Software. "Earlier this year, we surveyed 315 IT professionals for our 2022 State of Observability and Log Management Report. 95% of IT practitioners and executives surveyed state that innovation in tools to manage increasing volumes of log and observability data is needed."

Recent Era Software Milestones:

Additional Resources

Connect with Era Software

Gartner Disclaimer:

GARTNER and COOL VENDORS are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Era Software

Era Software's observability data management products offer modern IT and security organizations the ability to route, ingest, store, and analyze massive amounts of data to get actionable insights in seconds. With the company's observability and analytics platform, EraSearch, teams eliminate complexity and manage all their log data in real-time at up to 90% lower cost than alternatives. As data volumes grow exponentially, enterprises are often forced to make hard choices about what data to collect, creating critical visibility gaps. Era Software enables IT teams to collaborate and innovate faster with unified access to data. Find out more at www.era.co. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact: Lori Bertelli, 916-216-2968, lori@era.co

1 Gartner, "Cool Vendors™ in Observability and Monitoring for Logging and Containers," Padraig Byrne, Pankaj Prasad, Manjunath Bhat, Gregg Siegfried, 27 April 2022

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Era Software, Inc.