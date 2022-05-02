Beacon Education Expands Partnership with Northern Arizona University

Online Master of Computer Science Next to Launch

BEIJING, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Beacon Education, the largest provider of online graduate degrees to China, is proud to announce the expansion of its partnership with Northern Arizona University through the introduction of a Chinese language online Master of Computer Science degree optimized for Chinese working professionals. With the incredible growth of our first partnership program, a Master of Computer Information Technology, the MCS program will expand NAU's portfolio to meet the growing needs of companies and the working professional market.

Beacon's comprehensive services and technology suite will continue to provide fully localized capabilities for NAU including marketing, recruitment, instructional design, translation, delivery, technology, and student support so NAU can deliver its world class personalized learning instructional model that is rapidly expanding to identify and support talented Chinese learners.

"We here at NAU are proud to expand our partnership with Beacon Education given the growth in outstanding students we have seen. Beacon's technology and services allows us to focus on teaching and learning knowing that students will have an outstanding experience. We look forward to continuing growing our partnership in the coming years," explains Gayla Stoner, Vice Provost and Dean of Online and Innovative Educational Initiatives at NAU.

"Both our corporate partners and the broader market are increasingly excited for high quality graduate degree areas such as computer science, data science, analytics, and AI. The design, content, and instruction in NAU's outstanding personalized learning program are the foundation for real enthusiasm and growth here in China," notes Michael Wang, CEO of Beacon Education. "We are excited to expand our innovative partnership and look forward to many new degrees in the future with NAU."

ABOUT NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1899, Northern Arizona University is a world-class community of nearly 30,000 students across 130 undergradute degrees and 100 graduate programs anchored in Flagstaff, Arizona. Originally a teachers' college, the university's focus on high quality teaching and learning is found deep in its commitment to building a better tomorrow through education. https://nau.edu/

ABOUT BEACON EDUCATION

Beacon is China's largest provider of online master's degrees, partnering with the world's leading universities to deliver a broad range of programs and resources. Our 35+ programs across 18+ university partners are transforming digital education in China. Beacon is proud to empower Chinese learners achieve their goals. https://www.beaconedu.com/

