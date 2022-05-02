The American Association of Neuroscience Nurses Publishes Neurological Assessment of the Adult Hospitalized Patient White Paper

CHICAGO, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Neuroscience Nurses (AANN) published a Neurological Assessment of the Adult Hospitalized Patient white paper.

White paper: https://aann.org/uploads/about/AANN21_Neuro_White_Paper_V9.pdf?utm_source=pr_newswire&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=napressrelease

Toolkit: https://aann.org/uploads/Education/AANN21_Neuro_Toolkit_v4.pdf?utm_source=pr_newswire&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=napressrelease

A timely and accurate assessment of a patient's neurological status is an important aspect of nursing care. All patients have the potential for a neurological event, whether they have a neurological primary diagnosis or not. Currently, there is no standard of care for the neurological assessment of the hospitalized adult. As the leader in neuroscience nursing, the AANN recognized the importance of a consistent standard assessment for the nurse and appointed a task force to develop a white paper delineating that standard.

The purpose of the white paper is to describe the essential components of the neurological assessment of the hospitalized adult, enabling the nurse to recognize early neurological changes, so interventions can be implemented in a timely manner to prevent injury. The white paper includes information about the timing of the assessment, intervention and documentation, components of the assessment, baseline checklists, and more. A standardized approach can assist with rapid identification of neurological changes so interventions can be initiated promptly.

"These essential components of a neurological assessment provide a standard for nurses from all specialties who care for hospitalized adults. AANN is proud to offer this free resource for the benefit of all nurses to improve patient care." commented Cathy Cartwright, DNP RN-BC PCNS FAAN, member of the Clinical Science Committee Neurological Assessment Task Force.

To access the Neurological Assessment of the Adult Hospitalized Patient white paper and the corresponding toolkit, please visit AANN.org/neuroassessment.

About AANN

Founded in 1968, the American Association of Neuroscience Nurses (AANN), an organization of more than 5,400 members worldwide, is committed to working for the highest standard of care for neuroscience patients by advancing the science and practice of neuroscience nursing. AANN accomplishes this through continuing education, information dissemination, standard setting, and advocacy on behalf of neuroscience patients, families, and nurses. For more information, visit AANN.org.

