RaySearch publishes Annual Report for 2021

STOCKHOLM, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) publishes its Annual Report and Remuneration Report for the financial year 2021. The reports are held available at RaySearch's website, under the section Investors – Financial Reports. An English version of the Annual Report will be published on May 24, 2022.

When preparing the Annual Report for 2021, a number of adjustments were made that affect all of the consolidated financial statements as well as the Parent Company's income statement, comprehensive income and balance sheet compared with the year-end report for 2021. The changes had a positive impact of SEK 0.2 M for the Group and SEK 7.7 M for the Parent Company on profit/loss for the year before tax. For more information, see note 35 in the Annual Report.

This information is information that RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication at 5:00 PM CET on April 29, 2022.

RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ) is a medical technology company that develops innovative software solutions for improved cancer treatment. RaySearch markets the RayStation®* treatment planning system (TPS) and the oncology information system (OIS) RayCare®*. The most recent additions to the RaySearch product line are RayIntelligence® and RayCommand®. RayIntelligence is an oncology analytics system (OAS) which enables cancer clinics to collect, structure and analyze data. RayCommand, a treatment control system (TCS), is designed to link the treatment machine and the treatment planning and oncology information systems.

RaySearch software is used by over 800 clinics in more than 40 countries. The company was founded in 2000 as a spin-off from the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm and the share has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2003. More information is available at raysearchlabs.com.

* Subject to regulatory clearance in some markets.

For more information, please contact:

Johan Löf, founder and CEO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)8 510 530 00, johan.lof@raysearchlabs.com

Björn Hårdemark, interim CFO, RaySearch Laboratories AB (publ)

Telephone: +46 (0)709 564 217, bjorn.hardemark@raysearchlabs.com

