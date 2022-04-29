LA SWIMWEAR PRODUCTION: FULL SERVICE SWIMWEAR MANUFACTURE IN LOS ANGELES

NEW YORK, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Swimwear Production is announcing that they are now accepting new clients looking to start a swimwear brand, or swimwear brands looking for a full service manufacturing supplier with fabric and trims included as well as retailers and brands looking for private label pre designed pieces that they can put their label and brand name in.

Los Angeles based swimwear manufacturing company LA Swimwear Production is a one stop shop for new swimwear brands and swimwear retailers to produce a private label or custom brand. LA Swimwear Production is available to work with emerging brands to thrive domestically and sustainability. LA Swimwear Production 360 brand creation approach by offering product development (swimwear design), manufacturing, warehousing and distribution. LA Swimwear Production is able to offer 100 private label swimwear pieces that swimwear brands can choose from and put them label on or use their cut and sew services.

Choosing sustainability above all LA Swimwear Production offers eco sustainable fabric with all cut and sew abilities. By bringing fabric production, ink sublimation, printing of fabric under one company, with cut and sew and private label. LA Swimwear Production has all the components of what a brand needs in one place, with one company. Eliminating waste and decreasing shipping and import and export cost for customers.

LA Swimwear Production is accepting client's all over the global. You do not have to live in Los Angeles CA area. They have a 100% virtual project management system and each client is assigned a Project Manager who will assist them with updates and can do virtual meetings and fittings. For more information visit their site at www.laswimwearproduction.com to see all 200+ of their swimwear styles ready for private label and for more information on them.

