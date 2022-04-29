Aludyne, a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry, announced today that it has joined the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative ("ASI")

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ASI is the only voluntary standards system focused on the entire global aluminum value chain. ASI promotes measurable and continual improvements in the key environmental, social and governance impacts of aluminum production, use and recycling.



"We are accelerating our sustainability journey by joining ASI. We are embracing the opportunity to improve and develop new industry standards," said Andreas Weller, President and CEO of Aludyne. "Collaboratively with ASI members, we are advancing the responsible sourcing and production of materials critical to the creation of lightweight, sustainable components and vehicles."

ASI brings together producers, users, and other stakeholders to foster responsible production, sourcing and stewardship of aluminum. ASI's objectives align with Aludyne's corporate principles of supporting and promoting environmental protection and sustainability.

About Aludyne

Headquartered in Southfield, Mich., Aludyne is a global lightweighting solutions and components supplier to the mobility industry. Aludyne manufactures aluminum, magnesium and iron vehicle components for safety critical applications, including chassis, subframe, body structural components, and electric vehicles. The company and its people are committed to lightweighting and its ability to enable vehicles that improve fuel economy, reduce emissions, and help lower carbon footprints around the world. Aludyne had 2020 sales of approximately $1.0 billion. It operates 30 manufacturing facilities and four technical centers in ten countries, employing approximately 5,000 people.

