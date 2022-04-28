Ironclad Releases Snapshots to Help Your Online Agreements Hold Up In Court

With online contract volume at an all time high, Ironclad introduces Snapshots to automate the heavy lifting needed to provide evidence of enforceable online agreements in court

SAN FRANCISCO, April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ironclad , the leading digital contracting platform, today announced the launch of Snapshots, a self-service product that allows Ironclad Clickwrap customers to collect, manage and quickly access visual evidence of their online agreements at scale. Snapshots is the only solution on the market today to automatically capture this proof of user acceptance of online terms to ensure online agreements are enforceable in court.

"By far the most common reason companies are taken to court for their online contracts is because of a non-compliant user interface, caused by poor screen design. The only way to prove otherwise is by providing visual evidence," said Brian Powers, General Manager, Ironclad Clickwrap. "Snapshots allows companies to proactively collect, organize, and access screenshots of their online agreements – so if they ever do have to go to court, they're prepared. What has historically been a very manual, error prone, and time consuming process is reduced to minutes with Snapshots. Ironclad Clickwrap bakes in best practices for creating solid online agreements, and Snapshots gives you historical proof of that at a moment's notice."

According to the 2022 Clickwrap Litigation Trends Report , 44% of online agreements were not enforced in court due to suboptimal screen design, lack of evidence, and/or poor version control. Screenshots are the most common piece of evidence used to enforce online agreements in court for a variety of reasons; they show that the user at issue was on notice of the online agreement, that the user agreed either explicitly or implicitly to the online agreement, and that the user is therefore bound by the online agreement.

Snapshots allows companies to build a referenceable audit trail of screen designs that ties seamlessly into their existing record of agreement acceptances. Available today for all Ironclad Clickwrap customers, Snapshots allows companies to:

Protect the business with screen evidence: collect visual evidence of every clickwrap agreement to proactively prepare for potential lawsuits in the future.

Proactively monitor screen design: centralize, monitor, and easily access all visual evidence of companies' online agreements in one place.

Improve efficiency by reducing manual work: mitigate risk and drastically cut time gathering evidence of online agreement compliance.

Reduce questions around authenticity: by having screenshots taken and stored by a third party, opposing parties are less likely to argue the authenticity of screenshot-based evidence.

"Best practices for online agreement management are to maintain a vault of every screen a signer can experience, which takes massive amounts of time and effort if done manually," said Powers. "But if companies are not maintaining this visual evidence and enter a lawsuit – they'll need to spin up that evidence very quickly, which is a huge strain on both IT and legal departments. Ironclad alone is processing billions of contracts annually, so you can imagine just how many online agreements are being executed across the globe. Snapshots gives users peace of mind, knowing they have a definitive record of their online agreements that can be easily accessed."

