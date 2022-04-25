Volition Launches its Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in Asia Through its Appointed Distributor SAGE Healthcare

AUSTIN, Texas, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company developing simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers and other life-altering diseases in both humans and animals, has announced the launch of its Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in Asia through its appointed distributor SAGE Healthcare Private Limited.

As previously announced, SAGE was appointed in December 2021 to serve as a non-exclusive licensee and distributor for Volition's Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test in centralized labs in Singapore. Following pre-launch preparations, SAGE hosted a launch event featuring Professor Heather Wilson-Robles, Chief Medical Officer, Volition Veterinary, and Dr. Tom Butera, Chief Executive Officer, Volition Veterinary on Friday, April 22. SAGE is now actively marketing the Test and will be processing samples and providing test results from its centralized lab with immediate effect.

Dr. Jasmine Kway, Chief Executive Officer of Singapore Volition, commented "With rapid urbanization and rising disposable income, pets have become an important part of Asian families. Over half of the Asian population have a companion animal, with almost a third of households owning a dog. We believe that the opportunity for the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test is huge. SAGE Healthcare is one of the strongest and most respected distributors of leading veterinary brands in Singapore and we are delighted that the launch event was so well attended, and that active sales and marketing efforts are now underway."

"Adding the Nu.Q® Vet Cancer Test to the routine wellness check-up for older dogs and at-risk breeds could help detect cancer early, when treatment is more effective and affordable. We believe that this is a clear unmet need in the veterinary space," commented Ms. Irene Kum, General Manager for SAGE Healthcare Private Limited. "We are excited to launch the test in Singapore and hope to develop subsequent launch plans in other Asian markets in the future."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including cancer in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid, which can indicate that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics and monitoring but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics and monitoring.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory in California and additional offices in Texas, London, and Singapore, as the company focuses on bringing its diagnostic and disease monitoring products to market.

For more information about Volition, visit Volition's website or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook. The contents found at Volition's website, Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook are not incorporated by reference into this document and should not be considered part of this document.

