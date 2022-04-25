Pilot Company to hold Hiring Day event with 10,000 job openings to fuel the summer travel season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its mission of 'Fueling Life's Journeys', Pilot Company is aiming to welcome 10,000 new team members with jobs available across its family of brands. On Tuesday, May 3, Pilot Company will host a Hiring Day event at company-operated travel centers and restaurants in the U.S. and Canada to prepare for the summer travel season. Part-time and full-time team members receive company perks and benefits, including a fuel discount and free meals.

The Hiring Day event will include in-person meet-and-greet opportunities, featuring on the spot interviews and swag giveaways, from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. at over 670 participating Pilot Flying J travel centers, One9 Fuel Network locations, and on-premises fast food restaurants. Interested candidates can text PFJjobs to 25000 to RSVP to schedule an in-person interview for Hiring Day or apply immediately online at jobs.pilotflyingj.com. Open jobs include:

Full-time and part-time hourly and leadership roles in retail, food service and facilities

Class-A CDL company drivers to transport fuel and DEF

Corporate positions in technology, finance, human resources, recruiting, marketing, guest services and more at the Knoxville Sales and Support Center headquarters, offices in Dallas and Houston , and a new IT center of excellence in Atlanta

"Since 1958, we've fueled millions of journeys and we look forward to having more great people join us as we gear up for another busy summer and keep innovating to prepare for the future of travel," said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. "We're offering better opportunities, better perks and better benefits with a stable and growing company that invests in its team members to help them learn and grow. Nearly three out of four leadership promotions come from within our company – start your career with us by applying now or heading to a travel center near you on May 3."

Pilot Company offers one of the best benefit packages in the industry to support its team members, including:

New fuel discount program

Free daily meal

Weekly pay

Low-cost health plans

Tuition assistance

Award-winning training program

Career advancement and growth

Paid time off

Paid parental leave

401(k) retirement savings plan

Discounts at national retailers

Giving back to local communities

Ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies, Pilot Company continues to grow and evolve to provide its team members and guests with an exceptional experience. In March, Pilot Company launched a $1 billion initiative, New Horizons, to remodel its stores nationwide. Plans to overhaul its travel centers incorporates feedback from team members and guests to make improvements that matter to them, including several upgrades that will provide team members with better technology, spaces and equipment that make their jobs faster, easier and more rewarding.

Pilot Company is also investing more in culture and recognition programs for its team members, including best in class onboarding and training programs; wellness with a specific focus on mental well-being; and adding new perks and discounts to the company's total rewards benefit package. The company recently introduced a new fuel discount program for all team members to save at the pump at company-owned stores in North America.

"I've enjoyed my time working at Pilot Company because of the leaders that are devoted to not only help me grow in my professional life, but my personal life as well," shared Kenan Johnson, guest services leader at a Pilot Travel Center in Boonville, MO.

For more information about National Hiring Day and to apply, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com/nhd. To find nearby travel center locations, download the myRewards Plus appTM* and to learn more about Pilot Company, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

*Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions may apply.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards PlusTM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

