InventHelp Presents Conversion Refrigerator and Freezer (PLB-128)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "It has been very difficult to find a stand up freezer during the pandemic," said the inventor from Blackwood N.J. "I thought of this idea to provide convenience to those that would like to convert part of their refrigerator into a freezer."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

She created the patent-pending FREEZE FRIDGE to help fulfill the need for a refrigerator/freezer with the capabilities to convert refrigeration compartments into freezer areas. This device would reduce the need to purchase additional freezer or refrigeration units. Additionally, this would eliminate the limited space of conventional freezer space in refrigerators and would provide the flexibility of switching back and forth as the users wishes.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp